ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは11月30日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）において、人気タイトルを追加料金なしで遊べる「フリープレイ」のアップデート情報を公開した。今回は新たに3本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2023年12月5日から2024年1月1日まで。

PS Plusは3段階のプランが提供されているが、「フリープレイ」はすべてのプランで利用可能だ。各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、各タイトルの概要についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2023年12月の「フリープレイ」

『レゴ2K ドライブ』

・発売元：Take-Two

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：ドライビング、レース

・提供期間：2023年12月5日～2024年1月1日

『PowerWash Simulator』

・発売元：スクウェア・エニックス

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：シミュレーター

・提供期間：2023年12月5日～2024年1月1日

『Sable』

・発売元：RAW FURY

・フォーマット：PS5

・ジャンル：アドベンチャー

・提供期間：2023年12月5日～2024年1月1日

11月の「フリープレイ」タイトルをダウンロードする

ラストチャンス

2023年11月の「フリープレイ」タイトル『マフィアIIコンプリート・エディション』『ドラゴンボールザ ブレイカーズ』『Aliens : Fireteam Elite』は、2023年12月4日までダウンロードし、ライブラリーに追加できるので、お見逃しなく。

