ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは9月28日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）において、人気タイトルを追加料金なしで遊べる「フリープレイ」のアップデート情報を公開した。今回は新たに3本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2023年10月3日から11月6日まで。

PS Plusは3段階のプランが提供されているが、「フリープレイ」はすべてのプランで利用可能だ。各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、各タイトルの概要についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2023年10月の「フリープレイ」

『ファーミングシミュレーター 22』

・発売元：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：シミュレーション、シミュレーター

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年10月3日～11月6日

© 2021 GIANTS Software GmbH. Published and distributed in Japan by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. under license of GIANTS Software. Developed by GIANTS Software Gmbh. GIANTS Software and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GIANTS Software. All manufacturers, agricultural machinery, agricultural equipment, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. The agricultural machines and equipment in this game may be different from the actual machines in shapes, colours and performance.

『Weird West』

・発売元：Devolver Digital

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：アクションRPG

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年10月3日～11月6日

Copyright 2021 WolfEye Studios. All Rights Reserved.

『MEGA盛りトロピコ5 コンプリートコレクション』

・発売元：Kalypso Media Japan KK

・フォーマット：PS4

・ジャンル：シミュレーション、ストラテジー

・「フリープレイ」

・提供期間：2023年10月3日～11月6日

Copyright © 2014 Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Tropico is a registered trade mark of Kalypso Media Group GmbH. All rights reserved. All other logos, copyrights and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

9月の「フリープレイ」タイトルをダウンロードするラストチャンス

2023年9月の「フリープレイ」タイトル『Saints Row』『Black Desert: Traveler Edition』『Generation Zero』は、2023年10月2日までダウンロードし、ライブラリーに追加できるので、お見逃しなく。

