ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは10月12日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）エクストラおよびプレミアムを対象としたサービス「ゲームカタログ」「クラシックスカタログ」において、2023年10月に追加されるタイトルの情報を公開した。今回は新たに計11本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2023年10月17日から。

なお、各プランの詳細については公式サイトを参照してほしい。

2023年10月の「ゲームカタログ」 （PS Plusエクストラおよびプレミアムが対象）

『ゴッサム・ナイツ』

・発売元：WARNER BROS INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）

・ジャンル：アクション

・「ゲームカタログ」

・提供開始日：2023年10月17日

GOTHAM KNIGHTS software © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal.

DC LOGO, BATMAN and all related characters and elements TM & © DC. WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)

『THE DARK PICTURES: HOUSE OF ASHES（ハウス・オブ・アッシュ）』

・発売元：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・フォーマット：PS5／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：アドベンチャー／ホラー

・「ゲームカタログ」

・提供開始日：2023年10月17日

©2021 SUPERMASSIVE GAMES Limited. “The Dark Pictures Anthology” “House of Ashes” and “SUPERMASSIVE GAMES” are trademarks or registered trade mark of SUPERMASSIVE GAMES Limited. All rights reserved.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment logo is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

『Eldest Souls』

・発売元：CI Games S.A. t/a United Label

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：アクション

・「ゲームカタログ」

・提供開始日：2023年10月17日

Eldest Souls is a trademark of Fallen Flag Studio Ltd. All rights reserved. United Label S.A is the exclusive worldwide game licensee. Published in Asia by H2 Interactive Co., Ltd.

『ALIEN: ISOLATION -エイリアン アイソレーション-』

・発売元：セガ

・フォーマット：PS4

・ジャンル：ホラー／アクション

・「ゲームカタログ」

・提供開始日：2023年10月17日

Alien: Isolation, Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 TM & © 2015 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. Twentieth Century Fox, Alien, Aliens, Alien 3 and their associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Alien: Isolation game software, excluding Twentieth Century Fox elements © SEGA. Developed by The Creative Assembly Limited. Creative Assembly and the Creative Assembly logo are either registered trade marks or trade marks of The Creative Assembly Limited.

『ファー： チェンジング タイド』

・発売元：FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：アクション／アドベンチャー

・「ゲームカタログ」

・提供開始日：2023年10月17日

FAR Changing Tides © 2021 Okomotive AG.All rights reserved.Published by Frontier Developments plc.’Frontier’ ‘Frontier Foundry’ and the Frontier logo are trademarks of Frontier Developments plc.All rights reserved.

そのほかの10月新規追加タイトル

「ゲームカタログ」（エクストラおよびプレミアムプランが対象）

●Gungrave G.O.R.E（ガングレイヴゴア）（PS5／PS4）

●A列車で行こうExp.（PS4）

「クラシックスカタログ」（プレミアムプランが対象）

●『鉄拳6』（PSP）

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

●『ソウルキャリバー Broken Destiny』（PSP）

© 1995-2009 NBGI

●『ピポサルアカデミ～ア-どっさり! サルゲー大全集』（PSP）

©2004 Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

●『I.Q FINAL』（PS）

©1998 Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

