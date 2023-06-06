パズルと3Dプラットフォームを組みあわせたアドベンチャーゲーム
赤いスカーフと旅しよう！『SCARF』がPS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox Oneで7月6日に配信決定
HandyGamesは6月6日、PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox OneでアクションADV『SCARF（スカーフ）』を配信すると発表。配信日は、2023年7月6日。PC（Steam／GOG／Epic）版が発売済みで、価格は1960円となる。
なお、日本向けPlayStation 5／PlayStation 4版の詳細については続報を待ってほしい。
本作はパズルと3Dアクションを組みあわせたアドベンチャーゲーム。パートナーであるドラゴンの形をしたスカーフの助けを借りて、美しい世界を旅しよう。
Scarf // Console Announcement Teaser
スクリーンショット
【ゲーム情報】
タイトル：SCARF（スカーフ）
ジャンル：アクション／アドベンチャー／パズル
配信：HandyGames
プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One
※PC（Steam／GOG／Epic）版は配信済み。
配信日：2023年7月6日
価格：1960円（ダウンロード版）
© 2021 THQ Nordic AB. Developed by Uprising Studios SL, Spain. Published & Distributed by HandyGames, Germany. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
※© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。
