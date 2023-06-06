  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2023June

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  赤いスカーフと旅しよう！『SCARF』がPS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox Oneで7月6日に配信決定

パズルと3Dプラットフォームを組みあわせたアドベンチャーゲーム

赤いスカーフと旅しよう！『SCARF』がPS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox Oneで7月6日に配信決定

2023年06月06日 19時55分更新

文● ASCII

　HandyGamesは6月6日、PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox OneでアクションADV『SCARF（スカーフ）』を配信すると発表。配信日は、2023年7月6日。PC（Steam／GOG／Epic）版が発売済みで、価格は1960円となる。

　なお、日本向けPlayStation 5／PlayStation 4版の詳細については続報を待ってほしい。

　本作はパズルと3Dアクションを組みあわせたアドベンチャーゲーム。パートナーであるドラゴンの形をしたスカーフの助けを借りて、美しい世界を旅しよう。

Scarf // Console Announcement Teaser

スクリーンショット

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：SCARF（スカーフ）
ジャンル：アクション／アドベンチャー／パズル
配信：HandyGames
プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One
※PC（Steam／GOG／Epic）版は配信済み。
配信日：2023年7月6日
価格：1960円（ダウンロード版）

© 2021 THQ Nordic AB. Developed by Uprising Studios SL, Spain. Published & Distributed by HandyGames, Germany. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
※© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています