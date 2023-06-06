HandyGamesは6月6日、PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox OneでアクションADV『SCARF（スカーフ）』を配信すると発表。配信日は、2023年7月6日。PC（Steam／GOG／Epic）版が発売済みで、価格は1960円となる。

なお、日本向けPlayStation 5／PlayStation 4版の詳細については続報を待ってほしい。

本作はパズルと3Dアクションを組みあわせたアドベンチャーゲーム。パートナーであるドラゴンの形をしたスカーフの助けを借りて、美しい世界を旅しよう。

Scarf // Console Announcement Teaser

スクリーンショット

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：SCARF（スカーフ）

ジャンル：アクション／アドベンチャー／パズル

配信：HandyGames

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One

※PC（Steam／GOG／Epic）版は配信済み。

配信日：2023年7月6日

価格：1960円（ダウンロード版）

© 2021 THQ Nordic AB. Developed by Uprising Studios SL, Spain. Published & Distributed by HandyGames, Germany. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

※© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。