THQ Nordicは5月31日、オープンワールドRPG『ELEX II エレックス2』のMac版を配信すると発表。配信時期は2023年6月予定、価格は未定だ。
※PC（Steam）／PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One版が発売済み。
Mac版の『ELEX II エレックス2』は、Mac上でIndirect Command Buffer（ICB）アプローチをフルに活用する先駆的なタイトルの1つとなり、Metalシェーディング言語に特化したシェーダーを持つわずかな数のゲームの1つにもなる。
技術的な詳細は公式サイトのテクニカルFAQに記載されているので、あわせてチェックしてほしい。
■Mac版のELEX II：テクニカルFAQ
【スクリーンショット】
【ゲーム情報】
タイトル：ELEX II エレックス2
ジャンル：アクション／アドベンチャー／RPG
販売：THQ Nordic
開発：Piranha Bytes
プラットフォーム：Mac／PC（Steam）／PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One ※PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4版のみ、パッケージ版もあり
発売日：
PC（Steam）／PS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox One：発売中（2022年3月1日 ※PC版は3月2日）
Mac：2023年6月予定
価格：
PS5／PS4：7590円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）
PC（Steam）：6550円（ダウンロード版）
XSX|S／Xbox One：7600円（ダウンロード版）
Mac：未定
CERO：Z（18歳以上対象）
© 2022 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Piranha Bytes, published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. THQ, THQ Nordic, ELEX, Piranha Bytes and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.
© Valve Corporation. Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.
※「PlayStation」「PS5」および「PS4」は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。
※会社名、製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。
