THQ Nordicは5月31日、オープンワールドRPG『ELEX II エレックス2』のMac版を配信すると発表。配信時期は2023年6月予定、価格は未定だ。

※PC（Steam）／PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One版が発売済み。

Mac版の『ELEX II エレックス2』は、Mac上でIndirect Command Buffer（ICB）アプローチをフルに活用する先駆的なタイトルの1つとなり、Metalシェーディング言語に特化したシェーダーを持つわずかな数のゲームの1つにもなる。

技術的な詳細は公式サイトのテクニカルFAQに記載されているので、あわせてチェックしてほしい。

■Mac版のELEX II：テクニカルFAQ

https://bit.ly/3IOdefo

【スクリーンショット】

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：ELEX II エレックス2

ジャンル：アクション／アドベンチャー／RPG

販売：THQ Nordic

開発：Piranha Bytes

プラットフォーム：Mac／PC（Steam）／PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One ※PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4版のみ、パッケージ版もあり

発売日：

PC（Steam）／PS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox One：発売中（2022年3月1日 ※PC版は3月2日 ）

Mac：2023年6月予定

価格：

PS5／PS4：7590円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

PC（Steam）：6550円（ダウンロード版）

XSX|S／Xbox One：7600円（ダウンロード版）

Mac：未定

CERO：Z（18歳以上対象）

© 2022 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Piranha Bytes, published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. THQ, THQ Nordic, ELEX, Piranha Bytes and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.