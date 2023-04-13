ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは4月13日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）エクストラおよびプレミアムを対象としたサービス「ゲームカタログ」「クラシックスカタログ」において、2023年4月に追加されるタイトルの情報を公開した。今回は新たに計11本のタイトルが提供される。期間は2023年4月18日から。

なお、各プランの詳細については公式サイトを参照してほしい。

2023年4月の「ゲームカタログ」 （PS Plusエクストラおよびプレミアムが対象）

『Kena: Bridge of Spirits』

・発売元：EMBER LAB

・フォーマット：PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）

・ジャンル：アクション、アドベンチャー

・「ゲームカタログ」

・提供開始日：2023年4月18日

Kena Bridge of Spirits and all related characters, images, music, sounds, and gameplay sequences shown are copyright Ember Lab, LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

The Ember Lab, Kena Bridge of Spirits, and related character marks are property of Ember Lab, LLC.

『ライダーズ リパブリック』

・発売元：ユービーアイソフト

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：スポーツ、対戦

・「ゲームカタログ」

・提供開始日：2023年4月18日

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Riders Republic™, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.

『サイコブレイク』

・発売元：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス／ゼニマックス・アジア

・フォーマット：PS4

・ジャンル：サバイバル・ホラー

・「ゲームカタログ」

・提供開始日：2023年4月18日

The Evil Within™ © 2014 ZeniMax Media Inc. Developed in association with Tango Gameworks. PsychoBreak, The Evil Within, Tango, Tango Gameworks, Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved. https://bethesda.net/document/privacy-policy

『DOOM Eternal』

・発売元：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス／ゼニマックス・アジア

・フォーマット：PS4

・ジャンル：シューティング

・「ゲームカタログ」

・提供開始日：2023年4月18日

© 2020 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. DOOM Eternal, id, id Software and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of id Software LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

そのほかの4月新規追加タイトル

「ゲームカタログ」（エクストラおよびプレミアムプランが対象）

・『Slay the Spire』（PS4）

・『Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus』（PS4）

・『Wolfenstein: The Old Blood』（PS4）

・『Bassmaster Fishing』（PS5／PS4）

・『リビッツ！ ビッグ・アドベンチャー』（PS5／PS4）

「クラシックスカタログ」（プレミアムプランが対象）

・『DOOM 64』（PS4）

© 2020 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. DOOM, id, id Software, id Tech and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of id Software LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

・『Dishonored Definitive Edition』（PS4）

Dishonored® Definitive Edition © 2015 ZeniMax Media Inc. Developed in association with Arkane Studios. Dishonored, The Brigmore Witches, Void Walker’s Arsenal, The Knife of Dunwall, Dunwall City Trials, Revenge Solves Everything, Arkane, Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

