PS5版『WILD HEARTS』も初セール！
最大80％オフ！PS Storeで『Horizon Forbidden West』などを含む「Spring Sale」が開催
ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は3月29日より、日本国内のPlayStation Storeにて期間限定の割引キャンペーン「Spring Sale」を開催した。第一弾の期間は2023年4月12日までで、セール全体の期間は2023年4月26日までとなる。
今回のセールは、PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）の対象タイトルを、最大80％オフの価格で購入できる大型キャンペーンだ。ここでは第一弾のセール対象となるタイトルの一部を紹介していこう。
▼「Spring Sale」の詳細はこちら
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/pages/SpringSale/
「Spring Sale」対象タイトル
『Horizon Forbidden West』
・発売元：SIE
・フォーマット：PS5
・ジャンル：アクション
・通常販売価格：8690円
⇒セール割引後価格：5387円＜38％オフ＞
『Horizon Forbidden West』のPS Storeでの購入はこちらから
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP9000-PPSA04073_00-FORBIDDENWESTPS5
PS4版『Horizon Forbidden West』は43％オフ
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP9000-CUSA28563_00-FORBIDDENWESTPS4
©2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Guerrilla.
『NBA 2K23』
・発売元：Take-Two
・フォーマット：PS5
・ジャンル：スポーツ
・通常販売価格：8800円
⇒セール割引後価格：2200円＜75％オフ＞
PS5版『NBA 2K23』のPS Storeでの購入はこちらから
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP1001-PPSA07169_00-NBA2K23000000000
PS4版『NBA 2K23』は80％オフ
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP1001-CUSA33074_00-NBA2K23000000000
© 2005-2022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and its subsidiaries. 2K, the 2K logo, and Take-Two Interactive Software are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and NBA member team identifications are the intellectual property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams. © 2022 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Officially licensed product of the National Basketball Players Association. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
『SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE』
・発売元：フロム・ソフトウェア
・フォーマット：PS4
・ジャンル：アドベンチャー、アクション
・通常販売価格：8360円
⇒セール割引後価格：4180円＜50％オフ＞
『SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE』のPS Storeでの購入はこちらから
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0506-CUSA13909_00-SEKIRO0000000000
©2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
『仁王２ Remastered Complete Edition』
・発売元：コーエーテクモゲームス
・フォーマット：PS5／PS4
・ジャンル：アクション、RPG、そのほか
・通常販売価格：6380円
⇒セール割引後価格：3828円＜40％オフ＞
『仁王２ Remastered Complete Edition』のPS Storeでの購入はこちらから
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA02463_00-NIOH2CE000000000
©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved
※セール内容は予告なく変更になる場合がございます。
※セール対象タイトルのうち一部はセール期間が異なる場合があります。
※「CERO:Z」コンテンツをPS Storeでご購入いただくには、クレジットカードによる決済が必要です。
※「PlayStation」「プレイステーション」「プレイステーション シェイプスロゴ」「PS5」および「PS4」は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう