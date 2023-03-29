ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は3月29日より、日本国内のPlayStation Storeにて期間限定の割引キャンペーン「Spring Sale」を開催した。第一弾の期間は2023年4月12日までで、セール全体の期間は2023年4月26日までとなる。

今回のセールは、PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）の対象タイトルを、最大80％オフの価格で購入できる大型キャンペーンだ。ここでは第一弾のセール対象となるタイトルの一部を紹介していこう。

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/pages/SpringSale/

「Spring Sale」対象タイトル

『Horizon Forbidden West』

・発売元：SIE

・フォーマット：PS5

・ジャンル：アクション

・通常販売価格：8690円

⇒セール割引後価格：5387円 ＜38％オフ＞

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP9000-PPSA04073_00-FORBIDDENWESTPS5

PS4版『Horizon Forbidden West』は43％オフ

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP9000-CUSA28563_00-FORBIDDENWESTPS4

©2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Guerrilla.

『NBA 2K23』

・発売元：Take-Two

・フォーマット：PS5

・ジャンル：スポーツ

・通常販売価格：8800円

⇒セール割引後価格：2200円 ＜75％オフ＞

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP1001-PPSA07169_00-NBA2K23000000000

PS4版『NBA 2K23』は80％オフ

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP1001-CUSA33074_00-NBA2K23000000000

© 2005-2022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and its subsidiaries. 2K, the 2K logo, and Take-Two Interactive Software are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and NBA member team identifications are the intellectual property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams. © 2022 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Officially licensed product of the National Basketball Players Association. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

『SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE』

・発売元：フロム・ソフトウェア

・フォーマット：PS4

・ジャンル：アドベンチャー、アクション

・通常販売価格：8360円

⇒セール割引後価格：4180円 ＜50％オフ＞

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0506-CUSA13909_00-SEKIRO0000000000

©2019 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved. ACTIVISION is a trademark of Activision Publishing Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

『仁王２ Remastered Complete Edition』

・発売元：コーエーテクモゲームス

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：アクション、RPG、そのほか

・通常販売価格：6380円

⇒セール割引後価格：3828円 ＜40％オフ＞

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA02463_00-NIOH2CE000000000

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved

