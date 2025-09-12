Epic Games Storeにて9月12日より、ハードコアFPPアクション「ゴーストランナー2」の無料ダウンロード配信が実施中だ。期間は2025年9月19日0時まで。

本作は、前作「ゴーストランナー」の1年後が舞台。狂暴なAIカルトを相手に、主人公のゴーストランナー、ジャックが人類の未来を賭けた戦いを繰り広げる。

SFチックな世界観で刀を操る戦闘システム、バイクを使ったスタイリッシュな移動、こちらのスキルに応じて行動を変える手強い敵。自由度を増してさらに進化した「サイバー忍者」体験を楽しめる。

また、目の錯覚に着想を得たパズルアドベンチャーゲーム「Monument Valley II」と、ターンベース文明構築戦略ゲーム「The Battle of Polytopia」も同時に無料配布中。こちらもあわせてチェックしてみては。

・Epic Games Storeトップページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/

・「ゴーストランナー2」製品ページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/ghostrunner-2

・「Monument Valley II」製品ページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/monument-valley-2-addd02

・「The Battle of Polytopia」製品ページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/the-battle-of-polytopia-12fed6

© 2023 505 Games. Developed by „One More Level” S.A. Published by 505 Games. Ghostrunner is a trademark of 505 Games S.p.A. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are trademarks of 505 Games S.p.A. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

© 2025 USTWO GAMES LTD. All trade marks are the property of the relevant owners. All rights reserved.

© 2020 Midjiwan AB