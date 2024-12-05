ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは12月4日、PlayStation30周年を記念した施策の1つとして、クルマやモータースポーツの世界を無料で体験できる「はじめてのグランツーリスモ」をPlayStation 5／PlayStation 4向けに配信すると発表した。

本作は、さまざまな世代のプレイヤーが初めてドライビングの楽しさを体験した初代「グランツーリスモ」へのオマージュ。子供たちに初めてレースの楽しさを味わってもらい、大人たちにドライビングへの情熱を再び発見してもらうため、年齢やスキルに左右されず誰でも楽しめるようデザインしているという。

収録車種は18台で、3つのサーキットをドライブ可能。そのほか、レースイベント、タイムトライアル、ミュージックラリー、ライセンステストなどをプレイできる。

また、PlayStation VR2にも完全対応。臨場感あふれるドライビングを試してみては。

「はじめてのグランツーリスモ」は、2024年12月6日午前0時よりPlayStation Storeにて無料で配信予定だ。

(C)GranTurismoand GT logo are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. and related companies in the U.S. and other countries. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands, and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties.