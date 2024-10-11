PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4用向けダウンロードタイトルを、お買い得な価格で提供する「秋のおすすめセール」がPlayStation Storeにて開催中だ。

期間は2024年10月9日～10月23日となっており、先日ハイエースが参戦で話題になった「グランツーリスモ7」も35％オフで提供されている。

そのほか、「ホグワーツ・レガシー」が70％オフ、「ゴッド・オブ・ウォー」が50％オフ、「スパイダーマン Remasterd」が40％オフと、プレイヤーに好評なラインアップが並ぶ。一度ストアをのぞいて、この連休中に遊ぶタイトルを探してみては。

・PS Storeセールページ

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/pages/deals

©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. "Gran Turismo" logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.