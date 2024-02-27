THQ Nordic Japanは2月27日、PlayStation 5（PS5）／Xbox Series X|S（XSX|S）／PC（Steam）向け異世界転送オープンワールドSFアクションRPG『アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり』（Outcast - A New Beginning）について、現在配信中の体験版を紹介する最新トレーラーを公開した。

ゲームの発売日は2024年3月15日、価格はPS5／XSX|S版が8800円、PC（Steam）版が7590円となる※。

※パッケージ版はPlayStation 5のみ。

『アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり（Outcast - A New Beginning）』 体験版紹介トレーラー

https://youtu.be/6m-MTWS2aQY

体験版では、探索・戦闘・物語の3つのパートをプレイできる。色鮮やかで生命に満ちあふれた異世界の惑星アデルファの魅力を体感してみよう。

無料体験版

ゲーム名：アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり 体験版（Outcast - A New Beginning - Demo）

対応プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）

価格：無料

配信ストア：

・PlayStation 5

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-PPSA20474_00-OUTCASTDEMO00000

・Xbox Series X|S

https://www.xbox.com/ja-jp/games/store/outcast-a-new-beginning-demo/9nknd5p8sqzv

・Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1013140/Outcast__A_New_Beginning/

アウトキャストを体験したユーザーからの声を受付中。不具合報告や要望・声援をそれぞれ下記フォームより投稿しよう。ユーザーの意見は、今後の開発・改善に役立てるという。

・不具合報告フォーム：https://bit.ly/Outcast-reportform

・ご要望・ご声援フォーム：https://bit.ly/Outcast-requestform

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：Outcast - A New Beginning（アウトキャスト 新たなる始まり）

ジャンル：オープンワールドSFアクションRPG

販売：THQ Nordic

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam）

※パッケージ版はPlayStation 5版のみ。

発売日：2024年3月15日

価格：

PS5／XSX|S：8800円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

Steam：7590円（ダウンロード版）

プレイ人数：1人

CERO：C（15歳以上対象）

