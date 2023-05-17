  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  『Way of the Hunter』ほかが最大80%オフ！Steamで「THQ Nordic初夏セール第二弾」が開催中

ほかにも『Expeditions: Rome』など37タイトルを提供

『Way of the Hunter』ほかが最大80%オフ！Steamで「THQ Nordic初夏セール第二弾」が開催中

2023年05月17日 17時30分更新

文● ASCII

　THQ Nordicは、同社のSteamタイトルが最大80％オフで購入できる「THQ Nordic Steam初夏セール第二弾」を開催中だと発表。セール期間は、2023年5月23日まで。

　今回のセールでは、大自然でリアルなハンティングが楽しめる『Way of the Hunter　ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター』のメインゲームやDLCをはじめ、全37タイトルがラインアップされている。

「THQ Nordic Steam初夏セール第二弾」特設サイト

https://bit.ly/3OFA2i5

今回の目玉タイトル

Way of the Hunter　ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター

通常価格：5170円
セール価格：3463円（33％オフ）

ストアページhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1288320/Way_of_the_Hunter/
公式サイトhttps://bit.ly/3vsGRf5

紹介トレーラー

Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition　ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター：エリート エディション

通常価格：6930円
セール価格：4643円（33％オフ）

ストアページhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1288320/Way_of_the_Hunter/

DLC『オーロラ ショアーズ』

通常価格：1320円
セール価格：884円（33％オフ）

ストアページhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2054470/Way_of_the_Hunter__Aurora_Shores/

Way of the Hunter - Season Pass　ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター – シーズンパス

通常価格：2550円
セール価格：1708円（33％オフ）

ストアページhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2012180/Way_of_the_Hunter__Season_Pass/

Way of the Hunter - Hunter's Pack　ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター – ハンターズパック

通常価格：440円
セール価格：294円（33％オフ）

ストアページhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2014490/Way_of_the_Hunter__Hunters_Pack/

★タイトル販売価格がセール価格になっているか、購入時に必ず確認すること。

【THQ Nordic Officialパブリッシャーページ】

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/THQNordic

【HandyGames Officialパブリッシャーページ】

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/HandyGames

Way of the Hunter © 2023 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Nine Rocks Games, published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

■関連サイト

