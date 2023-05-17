THQ Nordicは、同社のSteamタイトルが最大80％オフで購入できる「THQ Nordic Steam初夏セール第二弾」を開催中だと発表。セール期間は、2023年5月23日まで。

今回のセールでは、大自然でリアルなハンティングが楽しめる『Way of the Hunter ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター』のメインゲームやDLCをはじめ、全37タイトルがラインアップされている。

「THQ Nordic Steam初夏セール第二弾」特設サイト

https://bit.ly/3OFA2i5

今回の目玉タイトル

Way of the Hunter ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター

通常価格：5170円

セール価格：3463円（33％オフ）

ストアページ：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1288320/Way_of_the_Hunter/

公式サイト：https://bit.ly/3vsGRf5

紹介トレーラー

Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター：エリート エディション

通常価格：6930円

セール価格：4643円（33％オフ）

ストアページ：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1288320/Way_of_the_Hunter/

DLC『オーロラ ショアーズ』

通常価格：1320円

セール価格：884円（33％オフ）

ストアページ：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054470/Way_of_the_Hunter__Aurora_Shores/

Way of the Hunter - Season Pass ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター – シーズンパス

通常価格：2550円

セール価格：1708円（33％オフ）

ストアページ：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2012180/Way_of_the_Hunter__Season_Pass/

Way of the Hunter - Hunter's Pack ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター – ハンターズパック

通常価格：440円

セール価格：294円（33％オフ）

ストアページ：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2014490/Way_of_the_Hunter__Hunters_Pack/

★タイトル販売価格がセール価格になっているか、購入時に必ず確認すること。

【THQ Nordic Officialパブリッシャーページ】

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/THQNordic

【HandyGames Officialパブリッシャーページ】

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/HandyGames

