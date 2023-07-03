THQ Nordicは6月30日より、Steamにて同社が配信している409タイトルが、最大90％オフで購入できる「THQ Nordic サマーセール」を開催中。開催期間は、2023年7月14日までとなる。

今回のセールでは、文明崩壊後の世界を舞台にしたケモノオープンワールドRPG『バイオミュータント』、中世ヨーロッパの覇権を手に入れろ！戦略ゲーム『Knights of Honor II: Sovereign（ナイツ オブ オナー II：ソブリン）』、大自然でリアルなハンティング『Way of the Hunter ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター』、ローマの未来を切り拓け！ターン制RPG『Expeditions: Rome（エクスペディション ローマ）』、ただ走るだけでは物足りない。究極の激突レースゲーム！『Wreckfest（レックフェスト）』など、全409タイトルがお得な価格で購入できる。

「THQ Nordic サマーセール」特設サイト

https://bit.ly/3OFA2i5

バイオミュータント

通常価格：5170円

セール価格：2585円（50％オフ）

・ストアページ

https://store.steampowered.com/app/597820/BIOMUTANT/?l=japanese

・公式サイト

https://bit.ly/3dH8rQD

・紹介トレーラー

https://youtu.be/I9oPugTMPBw

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign（ナイツ オブ オナー II：ソブリン）

通常価格：5850円

セール価格：2925円（50％オフ）

・ストアページ

https://store.steampowered.com/app/736820/Knights_of_Honor_II_Sovereign/

・公式サイト

http://bit.ly/3OGtxwv

・紹介トレーラー

https://youtu.be/rGG9yVmHVnE

Way of the Hunter ウェイ オブ ザ ハンター

通常価格：5170円

セール価格：2585円（50％オフ）

・ストアページ

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1288320/Way_of_the_Hunter/

・公式サイト

https://bit.ly/3vsGRf5

・紹介トレーラー

https://youtu.be/jTTGnm3q4Hc

Expeditions: Rome（エクスペディション ローマ）

通常価格：5850円

セール価格：2925円（50％オフ）

・ストアページ

https://store.steampowered.com/app/987840/Expeditions_Rome/

・公式サイト

https://bit.ly/3IlIq32

・紹介トレーラー

https://youtu.be/WJfTCJwF6BM

Wreckfest（レックフェスト）

通常価格：3500円

セール価格：1400円（60％オフ）

・ストアページ

https://store.steampowered.com/app/228380/Wreckfest/

・公式サイト

https://bit.ly/3urwkkM

・紹介トレーラー

https://youtu.be/cbsDiIuI7KQ

★タイトル販売価格がセール価格になっているか、ご購入時に必ずご確認をお願いいたします。

【THQ Nordic サマーセール特設ページ（Steam内）】

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/THQNordic/sale/thqnordicsummersale2023

【HandyGames サマーセール特設ページ（Steam内）】

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/HandyGames/sale/handygamessummersale

【THQ Nordic Officialパブリッシャーページ】

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/THQNordic

【HandyGames Officialパブリッシャーページ】

https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/HandyGames

