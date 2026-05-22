ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは5月22日、日本最大級のインディーゲームの祭典「BitSummit PUNCH」（ビットサミット パンチ）にプラチナスポンサーとしてPlayStationブースを出展し、未発売作品を中心に14タイトルの試遊台を出展していると発表。「BitSummit PUNCH」の会期は、2026年5月24日まで（5月22日はビジネスデー）。

また、一般公開日には、SIE Global Head of 3rd Party Portfolioのショーン・ベンソン氏が、クリエイターやデベロッパーの人々と語るステージコンテンツを実施する。試遊タイトルは、以下のとおり。

■出展タイトル

●The Free Shepard

パブリッシャー：Frame Interactive

デベロッパー：Frame Interactive

発売日：2027年

公式サイト：https://thefreeshepherd.com/

●Screenbound

パブリッシャー：Digital Pajamas

デベロッパー：Crescent Moon Games／Radical Forge

発売日：2026年

公式サイト：https://screenboundgame.com/

●34EVERLAST

パブリシャー：PLAYISM

デベロッパー：Kanata Lab

発売日：2026年

公式サイト：https://playism.com/game/34everlast/

●AKIBA LOST

パブリシャー：イザナギゲームズ

デベロッパー：イザナギゲームズ

発売日：2026年9月17日

公式サイト：https://akibalost.com/

●1998: The Toll Keeper Story

パブリシャー：GameChanger Studio, CC Games, BEEP

デベロッパー：GameChanger Studio

発売日：2026年Q4

公式サイト：https://gamechangerstudio.net/

●OPUS: Prism Peak

パブリシャー：集英社ゲームズ

デベロッパー：SIGONO INC.

発売日：2027年

公式サイト：https://opuspp.shueisha-games.com/

●INTERSCAPE

パブリシャー：ROOMTONE

デベロッパー：ROOMTONE

発売日：2027年 Q3

公式サイト：https://www.roomtonegames.com/

●CRYMELIGHT

パブリシャー：フリュー

デベロッパー：Winning Entertainment Group

発売日：2026年11月5日

公式サイト：https://www.cs.furyu.jp/crymelight/

●The Florist

パブリシャー：Unclear Games

デベロッパー：Unclear Games

発売日：未定

公式サイト：https://uncleargames.com/

●Truckful /トラックフル

パブリシャー：Pocketpair Publishing

デベロッパー：MythicOwl

発売日：未定

公式サイト：https://www.pocketpair.jp/publishing/truckful/

●Depth Loop

パブリシャー：KEMCO

デベロッパー：KEMCO

発売日：2026年秋

公式サイト：https://www.kemco.jp/game/depth_loop/ja/

●Out of Words

パブリシャー：Epic Games Publishing

デベロッパー：Kong Orange, WiredFly

発売日：2026年

公式サイト：https://www.outofwordsgame.com/

●Stretchmancer

パブリシャー：offbrand games

デベロッパー：Triangle Wave

発売日：未定

公式サイト：https://www.trianglewave.co.uk/

●Janet DeMornay Is A Slumlord (and a witch)

パブリシャー：未定

デベロッパー：Fuzzy Ghost

発売日：2026年

公式サイト：https://fuzzyg.host/

同社の公式ブログ「PlayStation.Blog」ではより詳細な内容が掲載されているので、こちらもチェックしよう。

▼該当記事

https://blog.ja.playstation.com/2026/05/22/20260522-bitsummit-punch-event-reveal-s/

© 2026 Frame Interactive Studio LLC

© 2026 Crescent Moon Games. All rights reserved. Published by Crescent Moon Games

© Kanata Lab All rights reserved. Produced by HYPER REAL Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.

© IzanagiGames, Inc. / NTV / AX-ON

GameChanger Studio

©SIGONO INC. / SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES

© ROOMTONE All Rights Reserved.

© FURYU CORPORATION

© 2026 Unclear Games Limited and The Florist are logos and trademarks of Unclear Games Ltd. All rights reserved.

MYTHICOWL™

Depth Loop © 2024-2026 KEMCO/ORACLE KNIGHTS/JiroIshi

人狼 ザ・ライブプレイングシアター Copyrights © 2012-2026 ORACLE KNIGHTS All Rights Reserved.

Copyright © 2021 Kong Orange, WiredFly & Morten Søndergaard.

Stretchmancer (© 2026). All trademarks, copyrights and logos in and to the game are property of Triangle Waves Ltd. All trademarks and logos related to offbrand games™, are property of OFFBRAND Cooperative, Inc.

© Fuzzy Ghost Studio Pty Ltd 2026