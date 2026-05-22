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SIEが「BitSummit PUNCH」にPlayStationブースを出展！未発売作品を中心に14タイトルを試遊できる
ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは5月22日、日本最大級のインディーゲームの祭典「BitSummit PUNCH」（ビットサミット パンチ）にプラチナスポンサーとしてPlayStationブースを出展し、未発売作品を中心に14タイトルの試遊台を出展していると発表。「BitSummit PUNCH」の会期は、2026年5月24日まで（5月22日はビジネスデー）。
また、一般公開日には、SIE Global Head of 3rd Party Portfolioのショーン・ベンソン氏が、クリエイターやデベロッパーの人々と語るステージコンテンツを実施する。試遊タイトルは、以下のとおり。
■出展タイトル
●The Free Shepard
パブリッシャー：Frame Interactive
デベロッパー：Frame Interactive
発売日：2027年
公式サイト：https://thefreeshepherd.com/
●Screenbound
パブリッシャー：Digital Pajamas
デベロッパー：Crescent Moon Games／Radical Forge
発売日：2026年
公式サイト：https://screenboundgame.com/
●34EVERLAST
パブリシャー：PLAYISM
デベロッパー：Kanata Lab
発売日：2026年
公式サイト：https://playism.com/game/34everlast/
●AKIBA LOST
パブリシャー：イザナギゲームズ
デベロッパー：イザナギゲームズ
発売日：2026年9月17日
公式サイト：https://akibalost.com/
●1998: The Toll Keeper Story
パブリシャー：GameChanger Studio, CC Games, BEEP
デベロッパー：GameChanger Studio
発売日：2026年Q4
公式サイト：https://gamechangerstudio.net/
●OPUS: Prism Peak
パブリシャー：集英社ゲームズ
デベロッパー：SIGONO INC.
発売日：2027年
公式サイト：https://opuspp.shueisha-games.com/
●INTERSCAPE
パブリシャー：ROOMTONE
デベロッパー：ROOMTONE
発売日：2027年 Q3
公式サイト：https://www.roomtonegames.com/
●CRYMELIGHT
パブリシャー：フリュー
デベロッパー：Winning Entertainment Group
発売日：2026年11月5日
公式サイト：https://www.cs.furyu.jp/crymelight/
●The Florist
パブリシャー：Unclear Games
デベロッパー：Unclear Games
発売日：未定
公式サイト：https://uncleargames.com/
●Truckful /トラックフル
パブリシャー：Pocketpair Publishing
デベロッパー：MythicOwl
発売日：未定
公式サイト：https://www.pocketpair.jp/publishing/truckful/
●Depth Loop
パブリシャー：KEMCO
デベロッパー：KEMCO
発売日：2026年秋
公式サイト：https://www.kemco.jp/game/depth_loop/ja/
●Out of Words
パブリシャー：Epic Games Publishing
デベロッパー：Kong Orange, WiredFly
発売日：2026年
公式サイト：https://www.outofwordsgame.com/
●Stretchmancer
パブリシャー：offbrand games
デベロッパー：Triangle Wave
発売日：未定
公式サイト：https://www.trianglewave.co.uk/
●Janet DeMornay Is A Slumlord (and a witch)
パブリシャー：未定
デベロッパー：Fuzzy Ghost
発売日：2026年
公式サイト：https://fuzzyg.host/
同社の公式ブログ「PlayStation.Blog」ではより詳細な内容が掲載されているので、こちらもチェックしよう。
▼該当記事
https://blog.ja.playstation.com/2026/05/22/20260522-bitsummit-punch-event-reveal-s/
© 2026 Frame Interactive Studio LLC
© 2026 Crescent Moon Games. All rights reserved. Published by Crescent Moon Games
© Kanata Lab All rights reserved. Produced by HYPER REAL Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.
© IzanagiGames, Inc. / NTV / AX-ON
GameChanger Studio
©SIGONO INC. / SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES
© ROOMTONE All Rights Reserved.
© FURYU CORPORATION
© 2026 Unclear Games Limited and The Florist are logos and trademarks of Unclear Games Ltd. All rights reserved.
MYTHICOWL™
Depth Loop © 2024-2026 KEMCO/ORACLE KNIGHTS/JiroIshi
人狼 ザ・ライブプレイングシアター Copyrights © 2012-2026 ORACLE KNIGHTS All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 Kong Orange, WiredFly & Morten Søndergaard.
Stretchmancer (© 2026). All trademarks, copyrights and logos in and to the game are property of Triangle Waves Ltd. All trademarks and logos related to offbrand games™, are property of OFFBRAND Cooperative, Inc.
© Fuzzy Ghost Studio Pty Ltd 2026
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