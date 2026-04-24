『真・三國無双 ORIGINS 夢幻の四英傑』や『仁王3』などもお買い得！
『零 ～紅い蝶～ REMAKE』が初セール！コーエーテクモが最大90％オフの「ゴールデンウィークセール」を開催
コーエーテクモゲームスは4月24日、Steam／ニンテンドーeショップ／PlayStation Storeで配信中の同社タイトルを、通常価格の最大90％オフで提供するコーエーテクモ「ゴールデンウィークセール」を開催。セール期間は、Steamは2026年5月6日2時まで、ニンテンドーeショップとPlayStation Storeは5月6日23時59分までとなる。
本セールでは、初セールとなる『零 ～紅い蝶～ REMAKE』『真・三國無双 ORIGINS 夢幻の四英傑』をはじめ、多数の人気タイトルやダウンロードコンテンツがお買い得価格となっている。
加えて、『無双アビス』『仁王3』『ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～ DX』などが過去最大の割引率でラインアップ！ この機会に、ぜひ同社のタイトルを楽しんでみよう。
▼特設ページ
https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/sale/
■対象タイトル（一部）
・そのほかのセールラインナップならびにセール対象機種につきましては、特設ページをご確認ください。
・セール価格は各ストア上で直接ご確認ください。
●零 ～紅い蝶～ REMAKE※初セール
PlayStation 5／Nintendo Switch 2／PC（Steam）
・通常版
通常価格 6380円 ⇒ セール価格 5104円（20％オフ）
・Digital Deluxe
通常価格 8580円 ⇒ セール価格 6864円（20％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA32802_00-CRIBATTFFF000020
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000105944
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3920610/__REMAKE/
●真・三國無双 ORIGINS 夢幻の四英傑※初セール
PlayStation 5／Nintendo Switch 2／PC（Steam）
通常価格 4840円 ⇒ セール価格 3872円（20％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA15972_00-DWORIGINSADDDLC1
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70050000065013
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4038930/_ORIGINS/
●真・三國無双 ORIGINS
※機種により価格・割引率が異なりますのでご注意ください。
Nintendo Switch 2 ※初セール
・通常版
通常価格 8580円 ⇒ セール価格 6435円（25％オフ）
・Digital Deluxe
通常価格 1万1880円 ⇒ セール価格 8910円（25％オフ）
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000103826
PlayStation 5／PC（Steam）
・通常版
通常価格 9680円 ⇒ セール価格 6776円（30％オフ）
・Digital Deluxe
通常価格 1万2980円 ⇒ セール価格 9086円（30％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA15972_00-DWORIGINSGAME000
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2384580/_ORIGINS/
●無双アビス
PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
・通常版
通常価格 2970円 ⇒ セール価格 1485円（50％オフ）
・スタートダッシュエディション
通常価格 4950円 ⇒ セール価格 2475円（50％オフ）
・フルコスチュームエディション
通常価格 9680円 ⇒ セール価格 4840円（50％オフ）
・『真・三國無双 ORIGINS』コラボ 「メインコンテンツセット＋追加プレイアブルキャラクターセット」パック
通常価格 2970円 ⇒ セール価格 2376円（20％オフ）
・『真・三國無双 ORIGINS』コラボ 「追加アナザーキャラクターセット」フルパック
通常価格 4620円 ⇒ セール価格 3696円（20％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP4108-PPSA25843_00-WARRIORSABYSS000
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000085853
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3178350/_/
●仁王3
PlayStation 5／PC（Steam）
・通常版
通常価格 9680円 ⇒ セール価格 7744円（20％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA28217_00-NIOH300000000000
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3681010/3/
●ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～ DX
PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch 2／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格 6380円 ⇒ セール価格 4785円（25％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA30250_00-RYZADX0000MASTER
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000100103
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3365030/__DX
●ライザのアトリエ２ ～失われた伝承と秘密の妖精～ DX
PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch 2／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格 6380円 ⇒ セール価格 4785円（25％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA31214_00-RYZA2DX000MASTER
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000100106
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3365040/__DX
●ライザのアトリエ３ ～終わりの錬金術士と秘密の鍵～ DX
PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch 2／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格 6380円 ⇒ セール価格 4785円（25％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA31216_00-RYZA3DX000MASTER
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000100109
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3365050/__DX
●ライザのアトリエ ～秘密トリロジー～ DX
PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch 2／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格 1万4355円 ⇒ セール価格 1万2919円（10％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA30250_00-RYZADXBUNDLE0000
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000028702
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/58615/__DX/
※ PlayStation, PS5, PS4は、株式会社ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの商標または登録商標です。
※Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。
※©Valve Corporation. Steamは、米国およびまたはその他の国のValve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。
※©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
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