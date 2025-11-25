スパイク・チュンソフトは11月21日より、Nintendo Switch／PlayStation向けダウンロード版タイトルをお得な価格で販売する「ブラックフライデーセール 2025」を期間限定で開催。セール期間は、2025年12月1日まで。

ニンテンドーeショップ、およびマイニンテンドーストアには4タイトルを出品し最大61％オフの特別価格で、PlayStation Storeには12タイトルを出品し最大80％オフの特別価格で提供している。

■ニンテンドーeショップ「ブラックフライデーセール 2025」

『かまいたちの夜×3』

3960円 → 2376円（40％オフ）

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000074914

『なつもん！ ２０世紀の夏休み』 追加コンテンツバンドル

7702円 → 4800円（37％オフ）

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000022630

『超探偵事件簿 レインコード デジタルデラックスエディション』

9980円 → 3800円（61％オフ）

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000016958

『ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition』

7480円 → 3200円（57％オフ）

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000016041

■PlayStation Store 「ブラックフライデーセール 2025」

＜PlayStation 5 対象タイトル＞

『ダイイングライト：ザ・ビースト』

8140円 → 6512円（20％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA24206_00-0455249378606342

『ARK: Bob's Bundle』

8580円 → 6006円（30％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18539_00-ASABOBSBUNDLEDLC

『バルダーズ・ゲート3 デジタル・デラックス・エディション』

9680円 → 7260円（25％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18463_00-0318524929187401

＜PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4対象タイトル＞

『ダイイングライト2 ステイ ヒューマン – Reloaded Edition』

8778円 → 2896円（67％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA04197_00-DL2GAME0000000JP

＜PlayStation 4対象タイトル＞

『かまいたちの夜×3』

3960円 → 2376円（40％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA47108_00-0122159696781668

『ハッピーダンガンロンパＳ 超高校級の南国サイコロ合宿』

2200円 → 880円（60％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA26694_00-0000000000000000

『ダンガンロンパ トリロジーパック』

7458円 → 2983円（60％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA05424_00-DANGANTRILOGY000

『ニューダンガンロンパＶ３ みんなのコロシアイ新学期 SpikeChunsoft the Best』

3278円 → 1311円（60％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA05424_00-DANGANV3PS400000

『絶対絶望少女 ダンガンロンパ Another Episode』

4180円 → 1672円（60％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA07296_00-ZETTAIZETUBOUPS4

『ダンガンロンパ１・２ Reload』

4180円 → 1672円（60％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA06660_00-DANGANRONPARLDJP

『ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition』

7480円 → 2992円（60％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA08806_00-ULTIMATEEDITION0

『ファイヤープロレスリングワールド デジタルデラックスエディション』

1万780円 → 2156円（80％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA07727_00-FIREPROWORLDDE00