ニンテンドーeショップで最大61％オフ、PlayStation Storeで最大80％オフ！
PS5『ダイイングライト：ザ・ビースト』が初セール！スパイク・チュンソフトがニンテンドーeショップ／PS Storeで「ブラックフライデーセール」を開催中
スパイク・チュンソフトは11月21日より、Nintendo Switch／PlayStation向けダウンロード版タイトルをお得な価格で販売する「ブラックフライデーセール 2025」を期間限定で開催。セール期間は、2025年12月1日まで。
ニンテンドーeショップ、およびマイニンテンドーストアには4タイトルを出品し最大61％オフの特別価格で、PlayStation Storeには12タイトルを出品し最大80％オフの特別価格で提供している。
■ニンテンドーeショップ「ブラックフライデーセール 2025」
『かまいたちの夜×3』
3960円 → 2376円（40％オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000074914
『なつもん！ ２０世紀の夏休み』 追加コンテンツバンドル
7702円 → 4800円（37％オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000022630
『超探偵事件簿 レインコード デジタルデラックスエディション』
9980円 → 3800円（61％オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000016958
『ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition』
7480円 → 3200円（57％オフ）
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000016041
■PlayStation Store 「ブラックフライデーセール 2025」
＜PlayStation 5 対象タイトル＞
『ダイイングライト：ザ・ビースト』
8140円 → 6512円（20％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA24206_00-0455249378606342
『ARK: Bob's Bundle』
8580円 → 6006円（30％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18539_00-ASABOBSBUNDLEDLC
『バルダーズ・ゲート3 デジタル・デラックス・エディション』
9680円 → 7260円（25％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18463_00-0318524929187401
＜PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4対象タイトル＞
『ダイイングライト2 ステイ ヒューマン – Reloaded Edition』
8778円 → 2896円（67％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA04197_00-DL2GAME0000000JP
＜PlayStation 4対象タイトル＞
『かまいたちの夜×3』
3960円 → 2376円（40％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA47108_00-0122159696781668
『ハッピーダンガンロンパＳ 超高校級の南国サイコロ合宿』
2200円 → 880円（60％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA26694_00-0000000000000000
『ダンガンロンパ トリロジーパック』
7458円 → 2983円（60％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA05424_00-DANGANTRILOGY000
『ニューダンガンロンパＶ３ みんなのコロシアイ新学期 SpikeChunsoft the Best』
3278円 → 1311円（60％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA05424_00-DANGANV3PS400000
『絶対絶望少女 ダンガンロンパ Another Episode』
4180円 → 1672円（60％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA07296_00-ZETTAIZETUBOUPS4
『ダンガンロンパ１・２ Reload』
4180円 → 1672円（60％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA06660_00-DANGANRONPARLDJP
『ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition』
7480円 → 2992円（60％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA08806_00-ULTIMATEEDITION0
『ファイヤープロレスリングワールド デジタルデラックスエディション』
1万780円 → 2156円（80％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA07727_00-FIREPROWORLDDE00
DYING LIGHT®: THE BEAST © Techland S.A. Published and developed by Techland S.A. All other trademarks, copyrights and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
© Spike Chunsoft/我孫子武丸/田中啓文/牧野修
© Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
※「Nintendo Switch」は、任天堂の商標です。
※「PlayStation」は、株式会社ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標です。
※記載されている会社名および製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。
※記載されている内容は、発表日現在のものです。その後予告なしに変更されることがあります。