2KとGearboxがPlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／Nintendo Switch 2／PC（Steam／Epic Games Store）で発売予定の『ボーダーランズ4』について、2025年7月23日（日本時間では7月24日）にGearbox創設者兼社長であるランディ・ピッチフォード氏が自身のX（Twitter）上で、Nintendo Switch 2版の発売日を発表した。

Nintendo Switch 2版の発売日は、2025年10月3日。日本でのパッケージ版の発売詳細に関しては今後あらためて発表予定とのことなので、楽しみに待とう。

An important message regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4: pic.twitter.com/Wc5MwAU2bm — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) July 22, 2025

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：ボーダーランズ4

ジャンル：シューティングRPG

販売：2K

開発：Gearbox Software

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／Nintendo Switch 2／PC（Steam／Epic Games Store）

※GeForce NOWにも対応。

発売日：

PS5／XSX|S／PC：2025年9月12日予定

Switch 2：2025年10月3日予定

価格：

通常版：9460円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

デラックス・エディション：1万3860円（ダウンロード版）

超デラックス・エディション：1万6500円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

※パッケージ版はPS5／Switch 2のみ。

※Switch 2版の価格やパッケージ情報は未定。

プレイ人数：1～2人（オンライン協力プレイ：最大4人）

※PS5とXSX|Sでは画面分割での2人ローカル協力プレイが可能。

CERO：Z（18才以上対象）

