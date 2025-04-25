Xboxは4月25日、同社の公式ブログ「Xbox Wire Japan」にて、PlayStation 5版『Forza Horizon 5』の「Premium Edition」の購入者向けに早期アクセスを開始したと発表。また、既存の『Forza Horizon 5』プレイヤー向けにも、本日より無料大型アップデート「Horizon Realms」を配信した。

本作の発売日は、2025年4月29日。価格は Standard Editionが9240円、Deluxe Editionが1万1790円、Premium Editionが1万4460円だ。

ゲームについての詳細はXbox Wire Japanでも紹介しているので、あわせてチェックしてみよう。

▼Xbox Wire Japan該当記事

https://news.xbox.com/ja-jp/2025/04/25/forza-horizon-5-ps5-early-access/

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：Forza Horizon 5

ジャンル：ドライビング／レース

配信：マイクロソフト

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5

配信日：2025年4月29日

※「Premium Edition」購入者は早期アクセスで4月25日よりプレイ可能。

価格：

Standard Edition：9240円

Deluxe Edition：1万1790円

Premium Edition：1万4460円

CERO：B（12才以上対象）

