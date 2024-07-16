2Kは7月12日、本格バスケットボールゲーム「NBA 2K」シリーズの最新作『NBA 2K25』［PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）］のアナウンストレーラーを公開。本作の発売日は2024年9月6日、価格はプラットフォームやエディションで異なるので、下記をチェックしてほしい。

最新トレーラーは、5回のNBAオールスター入りを果たし、現在のNBAチャンピオンであるボストン・セルティックスのジェイソン・テイタム選手、2度のWNBA MVP、6度のWNBAオールスター入りを誇るラスベガス・エーシズのフォワード、エイジャ・ウィルソン選手、そして2024年にバスケットボール殿堂入りを果たし、8度のオールスター、2度のオールNBAに輝き、ダンクレジェンドのヴィンス・カーターさんが本作のカバー選手に選ばれたことを記念した特別な映像。

苦難を乗り越えた後の3名の歴史的瞬間を映像で振り返りながら、本作の表紙を視聴できる、最新作への期待感が上がるトレーラーとなっている。

『NBA 2K25』アナウンストレーラー

URL：https://youtu.be/dBbMjzaFdZU

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：NBA 2K25

ジャンル：スポーツ

販売：テイクツー・インタラクティブ

開発：Visual Concepts

プラットフォーム：

PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）

発売日：2024年9月6日

価格：

PS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox One／Steam通常版：8800円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

Switch通常版：6600円（パッケージ版／ダウンロード版）

WNBAエディション：＄69.99（パッケージ版 ※海外価格）

PS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox One／Steamオールスター エディション：1万4080円（ダウンロード版）

Switchオールスターエディション：未定（ダウンロード版）

PS5／PS4／XSX|S／Xbox One／Steam殿堂入りエディション：1万5180円（ダウンロード版）

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

© 2005-2024 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Published by 2K. 2K, T2, and related logos, are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and individual NBA member team identifications reproduced on this product are trademarks and copyrighted designs, and/or other forms of intellectual property, that are the exclusive property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams and may not be used, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of NBA Properties, Inc. © 2024 NBA Properties, Inc. All rights reserved. The NBPA identifications are the intellectual property of the National Basketball Players Association and may not be used without the prior written consent of National Basketball Players Incorporated © 2024 the National Basketball Players Association. All rights reserved. The ESRB ratings icon is a trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Patents and Patent Pending: www.take2games.com/Legal.