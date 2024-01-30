ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは1月30日、PlayStationの公式X（旧Twitter）およびPlayStation Blogにて、PlayStationの動画配信番組「State of Play」の放送決定を発表した。今回は、日本時間の2024年2月1日7時より放送される。
・PlayStation Blog
https://blog.ja.playstation.com/2024/01/30/20240130-sop/
・State of Play | January 31, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMC9Gbmvza0
2024年初となる今回の「State of Play」では、ゲーム業界で活躍中の豪華なゲストを迎え、40分以上の放送を予定。
今年PlayStation 5に登場する2つの注目タイトル『Stellar Blade』と『Rise of the Ronin』をはじめ、今年以降にPS5とPlayStation VR2に登場する計15タイトル以上の最新情報を紹介するという。
本映像は、米国のYouTube公式チャンネルおよびTwitch、TikTokチャンネルにて視聴可能。
© 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう