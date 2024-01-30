  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  PlayStationの番組「State of Play」が2月1日朝7時より放送決定！

PS5とPlayStation VR2の新作タイトルを紹介

PlayStationの番組「State of Play」が2月1日朝7時より放送決定！

2024年01月30日 13時25分更新

文● Zenon／ASCII

　ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは1月30日、PlayStationの公式X（旧Twitter）およびPlayStation Blogにて、PlayStationの動画配信番組「State of Play」の放送決定を発表した。今回は、日本時間の2024年2月1日7時より放送される。

・PlayStation Blog
https://blog.ja.playstation.com/2024/01/30/20240130-sop/
・State of Play | January 31, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMC9Gbmvza0

　2024年初となる今回の「State of Play」では、ゲーム業界で活躍中の豪華なゲストを迎え、40分以上の放送を予定。

　今年PlayStation 5に登場する2つの注目タイトル『Stellar Blade』と『Rise of the Ronin』をはじめ、今年以降にPS5とPlayStation VR2に登場する計15タイトル以上の最新情報を紹介するという。

　本映像は、米国のYouTube公式チャンネルおよびTwitchTikTokチャンネルにて視聴可能。

© 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

