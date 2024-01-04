505 GamesとOne More Levelは1月1日より、「The Game Awards 2023」にて「Action Game Of The Year」にノミネートされたサイバーパンクアクションゲーム『Ghostrunner 2（ゴーストランナー2）』のEpic Games Store向けホリデーセールを開催中だと発表。セール期間は、日本時間2024年1月11日までとなる。

■セール内容

・通常版：4880円⇒ 4148円（15％オフ）

・The Deluxe Edition：5880円⇒ 4704円（20％オフ）

・The Brutal Edition：7280円⇒ 5460円（25％オフ）

前作のEpic Games Store版『Ghostrunner』を持っていれば、全エディションがさらに10％オフに。この機会に、本シリーズを遊んでみてはいかがだろうか。

・Epic Games Store製品ページ

https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/ghostrunner-2

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：Ghostrunner 2（ゴーストランナー2）

ジャンル：一人称視点サイバーパンクアクション

配信：505 Games

開発：One More Level

プラットフォーム：PC（Steam／Epic Games Store）／PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S

発売日：発売中（2023年10月27日）

価格：

通常版 Steam：4680円

通常版 Epic：4880円

通常版 PS5／Xbox Series X|S：4950円

デラックス版 Steam：5680円

デラックス版 Epic：5880円

デラックス版 PS5／Xbox Series X|S：5830円

ブルータル版 Steam：7150円

ブルータル版 Epic：7280円

ブルータル版 PS5／Xbox Series X|S：7150円

※Xbox版はダウンロードのみ

CERO：Z（18歳以上対象）

All product names, logos, brands, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are registered trademarks of 505 Games SpA. All rights reserved.