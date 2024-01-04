505 GamesとOne More Levelは1月1日より、「The Game Awards 2023」にて「Action Game Of The Year」にノミネートされたサイバーパンクアクションゲーム『Ghostrunner 2（ゴーストランナー2）』のEpic Games Store向けホリデーセールを開催中だと発表。セール期間は、日本時間2024年1月11日までとなる。
■セール内容
・通常版：4880円⇒4148円（15％オフ）
・The Deluxe Edition：5880円⇒4704円（20％オフ）
・The Brutal Edition：7280円⇒5460円（25％オフ）
前作のEpic Games Store版『Ghostrunner』を持っていれば、全エディションがさらに10％オフに。この機会に、本シリーズを遊んでみてはいかがだろうか。
・Epic Games Store製品ページ
https://store.epicgames.com/ja/p/ghostrunner-2
【ゲーム情報】
タイトル：Ghostrunner 2（ゴーストランナー2）
ジャンル：一人称視点サイバーパンクアクション
配信：505 Games
開発：One More Level
プラットフォーム：PC（Steam／Epic Games Store）／PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S
発売日：発売中（2023年10月27日）
価格：
通常版 Steam：4680円
通常版 Epic：4880円
通常版 PS5／Xbox Series X|S：4950円
デラックス版 Steam：5680円
デラックス版 Epic：5880円
デラックス版 PS5／Xbox Series X|S：5830円
ブルータル版 Steam：7150円
ブルータル版 Epic：7280円
ブルータル版 PS5／Xbox Series X|S：7150円
※Xbox版はダウンロードのみ
CERO：Z（18歳以上対象）
All product names, logos, brands, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are registered trademarks of 505 Games SpA. All rights reserved.
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう