THQ Nordic Japanは9月5日より、PlayStation Storeで開催中の「PlayStation Store Double Discounts Sale」とニンテンドーeショップにて、「THQ Nordic早秋セール」を開催。開催期間は、2023年9月13日までとなる。

「PlayStation Store Double Discounts Sale」では、全20タイトルを最大85％オフで提供。ニンテンドーeショップでは、全16タイトルを最大90％オフで提供している。以下では、それぞれの注目タイトルを紹介する。

そのほかのタイトルは、セールの特設ページを確認してほしい。

「THQ Nordic早秋セール」特設ページ

・PS Store紹介ページ

・ニンテンドーeショップ紹介ページ

PlayStation Store

■Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fate Edition （キングダムズ オブ アマラー：リレコニング フェイトエディション）

通常価格：7150円

セール価格：2860円（60％オフ）

PlayStation Plus加入で2145円（さらに10％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-CUSA24181_00-KOAFATEEDITIONJP

© 2020 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by KAIKO. Originally Developed by Big Huge Games. Kingdoms of Amalur, THQ, 38 Studios and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

© 2020 www.handy-games.com GmbH

■Darksiders III（ダークサイダーズ3）

通常価格：5170円

セール価格：3102円（40％オフ）

PlayStation Plus加入で1034円（さらに40％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-CUSA13953_00-DARKSIDERS3JP001

© 2018 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Gunfire Games. Darksiders, THQ and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

■Desperados III（デスペラードス3）

通常価格：5170円

セール価格：2068円（60％オフ）

PlayStation Plus加入で1551円（さらに10％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-CUSA19491_00-DESPERADOSJP0001

© 2020 Embracer Group AB, Sweden. Developed by Mimimi Games GmbH. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Desperados III, THQ, THQ Nordic and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Embracer Group AB. All rights reserved. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

■Wreckfest（レックフェスト）PlayStation 5 Version

通常価格：5170円

セール価格：3619円（30％オフ）

PlayStation Plus加入で2068円（さらに30％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-PPSA03307_00-WRECKFESTPS5JP00

© 2020 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Bugbear Entertainment Oy. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Wreckfest, THQ, THQ Nordic and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

■Wreckfest（レックフェスト）PlayStation 4 Version

通常価格：3960円

セール価格：2772円（30％オフ）

PlayStation Plus加入で1584円（さらに30％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP2880-CUSA17033_00-WRECKFESTJP00001

© 2019 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Bugbear Entertainment Oy. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Wreckfest, THQ, THQ Nordic and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ニンテンドーeショップ

■Wreckfest レックフェスト

通常価格：5170円

セール価格：3480円（32％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000051415.html

© 2022 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by Bugbear Entertainment Oy. Published by THQ Nordic Japan KK. Wreckfest, THQ, THQ Nordic and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

■Battle Chasers: Nightwar（バトルチェイサーズ：ナイトウォー）

通常価格：3564円

セール価格：790円（77％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000013370.html

© 2017 Airship Syndicate Inc. Published & Distributed by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Airship Syndicate, Battle Chasers and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Airship Syndicate Inc. All rights reserved. All other brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

■Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning（キングダムズ オブ アマラー：リレコニング）

通常価格：5280円

セール価格：2980円（43％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000038063.html

© 2020 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Developed by KAIKO. Originally Developed by Big Huge Games. Kingdoms of Amalur, THQ, 38 Studios and their respective logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of THQ Nordic AB. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

■スポンジ・ボブ：Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

通常価格：3740円

セール価格：2480円（33％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000032486.html

© 2020 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Created by Stephen Hillenburg. © 2020 THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. Published by THQ Nordic GmbH, Austria. Developed by Purple Lamp Studios GmbH, Austria. THQ and THQ Nordic are trademarks of THQ Nordic AB, Sweden. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

■タウンズメン（Townsmen）

通常価格：3035円

セール価格：1980円（34％オフ）

ストアページ：

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000016204.html

© www.handy-games.com GmbH