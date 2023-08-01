ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は8月1日より、日本国内のPlayStation Storeにて、2023年8月16日までの期間限定で割引キャンペーン、「Summer Sale」の第二弾を開始し、新たにセール対象製品が追加されたと発表。

また、セール第一弾に含まれている一部の製品は明日2023年8月2日にセール最終日を迎えるので、このチャンスをお見逃しなく！

今回のセールは、PlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）の対象タイトルを、最大85％オフの価格で購入できる夏の大型キャンペーンだ。ここでは第二弾で追加されたタイトルの一部を紹介していこう。

▼「Summer Sale」の詳細はこちら

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/pages/SummerSale/

「Summer Sale」対象タイトル

『STAR WARS ジェダイ：サバイバー デラックス エディション』

・発売元：ELECTRONIC ARTS

・フォーマット：PS5

・ジャンル：アクション

・通常販売価格：1万2000円

⇒セール割引後価格：9000円 ＜25％オフ＞

『STAR WARS ジェダイ：サバイバー デラックス エディション』のPS Storeでの購入はこちらから

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP0006-PPSA07783_00-DELUXEEDITION000

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

『EA SPORTS FIFA 23 PS5』

・発売元：ELECTRONIC ARTS Inc.

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：スポーツ

・通常販売価格：9700円

⇒セール割引後価格：2425円 ＜75％オフ＞

『EA SPORTS FIFA 23 PS5』のPS Storeでの購入はこちらから

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/EP0006-PPSA06278_00-FIFAFOOTBALL2023

『EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 PS4』は通常価格8690円から75％オフとなる

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/EP0006-CUSA31876_00-FIFAFOOTBALL2023

©2022 Electronic Arts Inc. EA, EA SPORTS, and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Official FIFA licensed product.© FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA.All rights reserved.Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc.

『MLB The Show 23（英語版）PS5』

・発売元：SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：スポーツ

・通常販売価格：7980円（PS5）

⇒セール割引後価格：4628円 ＜42％オフ＞

『MLB The Show 23（英語版）PS5』のPS Storeでの購入はこちらから

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP9000-PPSA09243_00-MLBTHESHOW23SHIP

『MLB The Show 23（英語版）PS4』は通常価格6980円から48％オフとなる

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP9000-CUSA35521_00-MLBTHESHOW23SHIP

©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. MLB and MiLB trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com and MiLB.com. Officially Licensed Product of MLB Players, Inc. MLBPA trademarks, copyrighted works and other intellectual property rights are owned and/or held by MLBPA and may not be used without the written consent of MLBPA or MLB Players, Inc. Officially Licensed by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Inc., Kansas City, MO. The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Inc., as applicable. Visit the official website of the Hall of Fame at BaseballHall.org. Trademarks, copyrights, names, images and other proprietary materials are used with permission of World Baseball Classic, Inc.

『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - 秘蔵版』

・発売元：Activision Publishing, Inc.

・フォーマット：PS5／PS4

・ジャンル：アクション

・通常販売価格：1万3090円

⇒セール割引後価格：9163円 ＜30％オフ＞

『Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - 秘蔵版』のPS Storeでの購入はこちらから

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP9201-PPSA07952_00-CODMW2ULTIMATE01

© 2022-2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、MODERN WARFARE および CALL OF DUTY WARZONE は Activision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。その他の商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品には Id Software からライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2023 Id Software, Inc.

※セール内容は予告なく変更になる場合がございます。

※セール対象タイトルのうち一部はセール期間が異なる場合があります。

※「CERO:Z」コンテンツをPS Storeでご購入いただくには、クレジットカードによる決済が必要です。