スパイク・チュンソフトは2月17日より、同社がSteamで提供している45タイトルが最大90％オフで購入できる「パブリッシャーセール」を開催中だ。開催期間は、2023年2月28日まで。

セール概要

セール名：Steamパブリッシャーセール

セールページ：https://store.steampowered.com/sale/SpikeChunsoft2023

期間：2023年2月17日3時～2月28日3時

対象タイトル

『メイドインアビス 闇を目指した連星』

7920円 ⇒ 3960円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1324340/

『AI: ソムニウムファイル ニルヴァーナ イニシアチブ』

7480円 ⇒ 3740円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449200/

『AI: ソムニウムファイル ニルヴァーナ イニシアチブ デラックスエディション』

1万870円 ⇒ 2716円（75％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26260/

『AI: ソムニウム ファイル』

4400円 ⇒ 880円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/948740/

『ダンガンロンパ 希望の学園と絶望の高校生』

2138円 ⇒ 855円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/413410/

『スーパーダンガンロンパ2 さよなら絶望学園』

2138円 ⇒ 855円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/413420/

『絶対絶望少女 ダンガンロンパ Another Episode』

3800円 ⇒ 1520円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/555950/

『ニューダンガンロンパV3 みんなのコロシアイ新学期』

4190円 ⇒ 1676円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/567640/

『ハッピーダンガンロンパS 超高校級の南国サイコロ合宿』

2200円 ⇒ 1100円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1691970/

『リサーチアンドデストロイ』

2178円 ⇒ 1089円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1279310/

『不思議のダンジョン 風来のシレン5plus フォーチュンタワーと運命のダイス』

2980円 ⇒ 1490円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1178790/

『ザンキゼロ』

6290円 ⇒ 1887円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/819020/

『ZERO ESCAPE 刻のジレンマ』

2190円 ⇒ 438円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/311240/

『ZERO ESCAPE 9時間9人9の扉 善人シボウデス ダブルパック』

3190円 ⇒ 638円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/477740/Zero_Escape_The_Nonary_Games/

『428 ～封鎖された渋谷で～』

3960円 ⇒ 792円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/648590/

『コンセプションII 七星の導きとマズルの悪夢』

1980円 ⇒ 396円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/458730/

『CONCEPTION PLUS 俺の子供を産んでくれ！』

4980円 ⇒ 996円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/906510/

『Re: ゼロから始める異世界生活 偽りの王選候補』

8778円 ⇒ 4389円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1277510/

『侍道 3』 ※対応している表示言語は外国語のみとなります。

1980円 ⇒ 594円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/427510/

『侍道 4』 ※対応している表示言語は外国語のみとなります。

2480円 ⇒ 744円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/312780

『侍道外伝 KATANAKAMI』

4378円 ⇒ 1313円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1062340/

『STEINS;GATE』

2980円 ⇒ 1192円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/412830/

『STEINS;GATE 0』

3480円 ⇒ 1392円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/825630/STEINSGATE_0/

『STEINS;GATE ELITE』

6480円 ⇒ 2592円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/819030/

『STEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりん』

2980円 ⇒ 1192円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/970560/

『ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE』

3980円 ⇒ 1592円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1111380/

『ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH』

3980円 ⇒ 1592円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1111390/

『CHAOS;CHILD』

3300円 ⇒ 1650円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/970570/

『CHAOS;HEAD NOAH』

3300円 ⇒ 1650円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1961950/

『CHAOS;HEAD NOAH / CHAOS;CHILD DOUBLE PACK BUNDLE』

6600円 ⇒ 1980円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28397/

『この世の果てで恋を唄う少女YU-NO』

5480円 ⇒ 1644円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/912450/

『メモリーズオフ -Innocent Fille-』

4980円 ⇒ 1992円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/738510/

『メモリーズオフ -Innocent Fille- for Dearest』

4980円 ⇒ 1992円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1200110/

『CRYSTAR』

6290円 ⇒ 2516円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/981750/

『FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD』

3240円 ⇒ 648円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/564230/

『Fire Pro Wrestling World - New Japan Pro-Wrestling Collaboration』※DLC

2700円 ⇒ 810円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/912460/

『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Fire Promoter』※DLC

2160円 ⇒ 648円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/775630/

『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Fighting Road: 2017 NJPW Junior Heavyweight Championship』※DLC

1600円 ⇒ 480円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1037890/

『Fire Pro Wrestling World - World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration』※DLC

2160円 ⇒ 648円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1104260/

『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Entrance Craft』※DLC

2200円 ⇒ 660円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121430/

『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond』※DLC

1000円 ⇒ 300円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1191160/

『Fire Pro Wrestling World - World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2』※DLC

2200円 ⇒ 660円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1191162/

『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Parts Craft』※DLC

3300円 ⇒ 990円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1120550/

『不思議のクロニクル 振リ返リマセン勝ツマデハ』

980円 ⇒ 98円（90％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/409000/

『PixelJunk Monsters 2』

1500円 ⇒ 150円（90％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/749800/

© Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

※記載されている会社名および製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。

※記載されている内容は、発表日現在のものです。その後予告なしに変更されることがあります。