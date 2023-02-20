『メイドインアビス 闇を目指した連星』や『AI: ソムニウムファイル ニルヴァーナ イニシアチブ』などが半額！
最大90％オフ！スパイク・チュンソフトがSteamで「パブリッシャーセール」を開催中
スパイク・チュンソフトは2月17日より、同社がSteamで提供している45タイトルが最大90％オフで購入できる「パブリッシャーセール」を開催中だ。開催期間は、2023年2月28日まで。
セール概要
セール名：Steamパブリッシャーセール
セールページ：https://store.steampowered.com/sale/SpikeChunsoft2023
期間：2023年2月17日3時～2月28日3時
対象タイトル
『メイドインアビス 闇を目指した連星』
7920円 ⇒ 3960円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1324340/
『AI: ソムニウムファイル ニルヴァーナ イニシアチブ』
7480円 ⇒ 3740円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449200/
『AI: ソムニウムファイル ニルヴァーナ イニシアチブ デラックスエディション』
1万870円 ⇒ 2716円（75％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26260/
『AI: ソムニウム ファイル』
4400円 ⇒ 880円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/948740/
『ダンガンロンパ 希望の学園と絶望の高校生』
2138円 ⇒ 855円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/413410/
『スーパーダンガンロンパ2 さよなら絶望学園』
2138円 ⇒ 855円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/413420/
『絶対絶望少女 ダンガンロンパ Another Episode』
3800円 ⇒ 1520円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/555950/
『ニューダンガンロンパV3 みんなのコロシアイ新学期』
4190円 ⇒ 1676円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/567640/
『ハッピーダンガンロンパS 超高校級の南国サイコロ合宿』
2200円 ⇒ 1100円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1691970/
『リサーチアンドデストロイ』
2178円 ⇒ 1089円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1279310/
『不思議のダンジョン 風来のシレン5plus フォーチュンタワーと運命のダイス』
2980円 ⇒ 1490円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1178790/
『ザンキゼロ』
6290円 ⇒ 1887円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/819020/
『ZERO ESCAPE 刻のジレンマ』
2190円 ⇒ 438円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/311240/
『ZERO ESCAPE 9時間9人9の扉 善人シボウデス ダブルパック』
3190円 ⇒ 638円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/477740/Zero_Escape_The_Nonary_Games/
『428 ～封鎖された渋谷で～』
3960円 ⇒ 792円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/648590/
『コンセプションII 七星の導きとマズルの悪夢』
1980円 ⇒ 396円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/458730/
『CONCEPTION PLUS 俺の子供を産んでくれ！』
4980円 ⇒ 996円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/906510/
『Re: ゼロから始める異世界生活 偽りの王選候補』
8778円 ⇒ 4389円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1277510/
『侍道 3』 ※対応している表示言語は外国語のみとなります。
1980円 ⇒ 594円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/427510/
『侍道 4』 ※対応している表示言語は外国語のみとなります。
2480円 ⇒ 744円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/312780
『侍道外伝 KATANAKAMI』
4378円 ⇒ 1313円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1062340/
『STEINS;GATE』
2980円 ⇒ 1192円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/412830/
『STEINS;GATE 0』
3480円 ⇒ 1392円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/825630/STEINSGATE_0/
『STEINS;GATE ELITE』
6480円 ⇒ 2592円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/819030/
『STEINS;GATE 比翼恋理のだーりん』
2980円 ⇒ 1192円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/970560/
『ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE』
3980円 ⇒ 1592円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1111380/
『ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH』
3980円 ⇒ 1592円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1111390/
『CHAOS;CHILD』
3300円 ⇒ 1650円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/970570/
『CHAOS;HEAD NOAH』
3300円 ⇒ 1650円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1961950/
『CHAOS;HEAD NOAH / CHAOS;CHILD DOUBLE PACK BUNDLE』
6600円 ⇒ 1980円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28397/
『この世の果てで恋を唄う少女YU-NO』
5480円 ⇒ 1644円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/912450/
『メモリーズオフ -Innocent Fille-』
4980円 ⇒ 1992円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/738510/
『メモリーズオフ -Innocent Fille- for Dearest』
4980円 ⇒ 1992円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1200110/
『CRYSTAR』
6290円 ⇒ 2516円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/981750/
『FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD』
3240円 ⇒ 648円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/564230/
『Fire Pro Wrestling World - New Japan Pro-Wrestling Collaboration』※DLC
2700円 ⇒ 810円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/912460/
『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Fire Promoter』※DLC
2160円 ⇒ 648円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/775630/
『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Fighting Road: 2017 NJPW Junior Heavyweight Championship』※DLC
1600円 ⇒ 480円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1037890/
『Fire Pro Wrestling World - World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration』※DLC
2160円 ⇒ 648円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1104260/
『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Entrance Craft』※DLC
2200円 ⇒ 660円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121430/
『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond』※DLC
1000円 ⇒ 300円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1191160/
『Fire Pro Wrestling World - World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2』※DLC
2200円 ⇒ 660円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1191162/
『Fire Pro Wrestling World - Parts Craft』※DLC
3300円 ⇒ 990円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1120550/
『不思議のクロニクル 振リ返リマセン勝ツマデハ』
980円 ⇒ 98円（90％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/409000/
『PixelJunk Monsters 2』
1500円 ⇒ 150円（90％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/749800/
© Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
※記載されている会社名および製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。
※記載されている内容は、発表日現在のものです。その後予告なしに変更されることがあります。
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう