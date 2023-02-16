スクウェア・エニックスは2月16日、Square Enix CollectiveとFuturLabが開発制作した高圧洗浄シミュレーションゲーム『パワーウォッシュ シミュレーター』について、無料DLC第2弾「ミッドガル特別依頼」の配信が2023年3月3日2時に決定したと発表。

本作は、PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／Game Pass／PC（Windows10／Steam）で発売中。価格は2970円で、今回のDLCは全プラットフォームユーザーを対象とした無料配信となる。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：パワーウォッシュ シミュレーター

ジャンル：高圧洗浄シミュレーション

開発：FuturLab

配信：Square Enix Collective／スクウェア・エニックス

追加プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch

※Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／Game Pass／PC（Windows10／Steam）は発売済み

配信日：配信中（2023年1月31日）

価格：2970円（ダウンロードのみ）

プレイ人数：1～6人

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

POWERWASH SIMULATOR © 2021, 2022, 2023 FuturLab Limited. All Rights Reserved. PC version published by Square Enix Limited. Console versions published by Square Enix Co. Ltd. eveloped by FuturLab Limited. PowerWash Simulator is a registered trademark of FuturLab Limited. SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, SQUARE ENIX COLLECTIVE, and the SQUARE ENIX COLLECTIVE logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, CRYSTAL NORTHWEST, CRYSTAL SOUTHWEST, TOMB RAIDER, LARA CROFT, and LEGACY OF KAIN are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Crystal Dynamics group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.