ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは7月16日、定額制サービスPlayStation Plus（PS Plus）エクストラおよびプレミアムを対象としたサービス「ゲームカタログ」において、新たに計8本のタイトルを提供すると発表した。提供開始時期はタイトルごとに異なる。

月ごとに取り上げるタイトルの傾向もかなり異なる「ゲームカタログ」。今月はコーエーテクモゲームス開発の幕末オープンワールドアクションRPG「Rise of the Ronin」や、Ubisoftの「アバター：フロンティア・オブ・パンドラ」などが追加される。

ユーザーからは「ローニン気になってた！」「ローニンすごくオススメです」「マジかよ、今やってるセールで買ったばかりだぞ」など、「Rise of the Ronin」へ注目する声が集まっている。

各プランの詳細については公式サイトを、対象タイトルの詳細についてはPS Blogを参照してほしい。

2026年7月の「ゲームカタログ」（PS Plusエクストラおよびプレミアムが対象）

●「Rise of the Ronin」（PS5）※7月16日提供

●「アバター：フロンティア・オブ・パンドラ」（PS5）※7月21日提供

●「ファイアファイティングシミュレ一タ一 イグナイト」（PS5／PS4）※7月21日提供

●「Dying Light」（PS4）※7月28日提供

●「Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector」（PS5）※7月28日提供

●「スノーブラザーズワンダーランド」（PS5）※7月28日提供

「クラシックスカタログ」（プレミアムプランが対象）

●「Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy」（PS2）※7月21日提供

●「Fahrenheit」（PS2）※7月21日提供

※PlayStation Plusゲームカタログのラインナップは、一部の地域では異なる場合があります。お住まいの地域のラインナップについては、リリース日にPlayStation Storeでご確認ください。

※「PlayStation」「プレイステーション」「PS5」「PS4」はソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

© 2024 コーエーテクモゲームス. Rise of the Ronin is a trademark of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

© 2025 astragon Entertainment GmbH © 2025 weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH. Published and distributed by astragon Entertainment GmbH. Developed by weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH. Firefighting Simulator, astragon, astragon Entertainment and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of astragon Entertainment GmbH. weltenbauer., weltenbauer. Software Entwicklung GmbH and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of weltenbauer. Manufactured under license of Rosenbauer America, LLC, Leatherhead Tools, Wheeled Coach Industries, HAIX®-Schuhe Produktions- u. Vertriebs GmbH, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG and Fire-Dex LLC. Unreal, Unreal Engine, the circle-U logo and the Powered by Unreal Engine logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All intellectual property relating to the rescue and firefighting vehicles, equipment, and associated brands and imagery therefore (including trademarks and/or copyrighted materials) featured in the game are the property of their respective companies. The firefighting and rescue products in this game may be different from the actual products in shapes, colours and performance. Financially supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as part of the federal government’s computer games funding. All other names, trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

DYING LIGHT & DYING LIGHT: THE FOLLOWING © Techland 2020. 販売元はTechlandです。その他の一切の商標および著作権はそれぞれの所有者に帰属します。

© 2023 Jump Over The Age. Published by Fellow Traveller ®. Fellow TravellerはSurprise Attack Pty LtdによってFellow Traveller Gamesとして商標登録されています。全著作権は留保されています。

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