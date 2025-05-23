ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント（SIE）は5月23日、PlayStation Presents「PLAY! PLAY! PLAY!」の特別イベントとしてPlayStation 5を試遊できる催しを、福岡・天神で開催すると発表。開催日時は、2025年5月31日11時～19時まで。

今回の会場は、福岡（天神）駅すぐのソラリアプラザ1Fにある屋内イベントスペース、ゼファにて実施。本イベントでは『アストロボット』『グランツーリスモ７』『はじめてのグランツーリスモ』『真・三國無双 ORIGINS』『ドラゴンボール Sparking! ZERO』といった5タイトルの試遊を予定している。

※試遊は先着順となり事前予約受付はございません。

また会場では特製ステッカーを配り、試遊した人にはPlayStation 30周年特製トランプをプレゼント予定（数量なくなり次第終了）。福岡近郊に住んでいる人は、訪れてみてはいかがだろうか。

■ノベルティ

＊なくなり次第終了となります。

■前回3月の大阪で実施したPlayStation 5試遊イベントの様子はこちら

https://youtube.com/shorts/e_q2t0av8CM

＜PLAY! PLAY! PLAY! PlayStation®5 福岡試遊イベント概要＞

日時：2025年5月31日 11時～19時

場所：ソラリアプラザ1階 イベントスペース：ゼファ

〒810-0001 福岡県福岡市中央区天神２丁目２−４３

アクセス：

西鉄天神：西鉄福岡(天神)駅中央口から連絡口（2、3F）

地下鉄：市営地下鉄空港線天神駅 ⇒ 6番出口から徒歩4分

地下鉄：市営地下鉄七隈線天神南駅 ⇒ 3番出口から徒歩4分

試遊タイトル概要

『アストロボット』

発売：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

発売日：発売中

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Team Asobi. Astro Bot is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

『グランツーリスモ７』

発売元：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

発売日：発売中

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. “Gran Turismo” logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.

『はじめてのグランツーリスモ』

発売元：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

発売日：配信中

＊PlayStation Storeから無料でダウンロードいただけます。

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

Gran Turismo and GT logo are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. and related companies in the U.S. and other countries. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands, and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of this game by such party or parties.

『真・三國無双 ORIGINS』

発売元：コーエーテクモゲームス

発売日：発売中

CERO：B（12才以上対象）

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

『ドラゴンボール Sparking! ZERO』

発売元：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

発売日：発売中

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

©バード・スタジオ／集英社・東映アニメーション

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.