3goo（サングー）は5月20日、PlayStation 5版『Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Gold Edition』に含まれる追加コンテンツ、『Highway Patrol Expansion』で登場する新エリアでの業務を紹介するHighway Patrol Expansionトレーラーを公開。

本作のパッケージ版の発売日は7月10日予定、価格は4950円だ。なお、トレーラーは字幕に対応。日本語字幕をオンにしてチェックしよう。

Highway Patrol Expansionトレーラー

https://x.gd/a4uq0U

『Highway Patrol Expansion』でハイウェイをパトロールしよう！

Highway Patrol Expansionによって追加される新エリアでは、Franklin州の幅広い環境とその魅力を堪能できる。Brighton市警に所属する警察官はこれから、幹線道路をパトロールできるように。

幹線道路でカーチェイスが発生したら、PITマニューバで犯人の逃走を阻止。車両窃盗犯の逃亡を阻止するためのスパイクベルトや道路封鎖要請などの新しい装備も追加され、マルチプレイモードでの追跡がさらにスリリングになる。

また、貨物の検査や故障車の救助、高速道路での速度取り締まりなど、さまざまな任務が待っている。

幹線道路では速度が上がるため、重大事故のリスクも高まる。衝突事故から火災が発生することもあり、消火器での対応が求められる。さらに、事故後の瓦礫を撤去して交通の安全を確保することも重要な任務だ。

「Highway Patrol Expansion」で追加される新車両

新しいミッションやツールに加え、プレイヤーは2種類の新車両を使用できるようになる。Interstate Police Vehicleは洋画でもおなじみの古き良きアメリカのパトカーで、Endurance Police Vehicleは移動中の車両を停止させるための頑丈なネットを装備している。

『Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Gold Edition』について

『Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Gold Edition』はゲーム本編に加えて、6つの追加車両が入手できる『Garage Bundle』と、最新の追加コンテンツ『Highway Patrol Expansion』が付属している。

さらに、パッケージ版はお得な価格で購入できる。これを機にゲームの世界で警察官としてのキャリアを歩んでみよう。また、発売日前にゲームバランスの改善や複数の軽微な改修を含んだパッチのリリースが確定している。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：『Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Gold Edition』

ジャンル：警察シミュレーション

販売：3goo

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5

発売日：2025年7月10日

価格：4950円（パッケージ版）

CERO： C（15才以上対象）

©2024 astragon Entertainment GmbH ©2024 AESIR Interactive GmbH ©2024 Unreal（R）, Unreal EngineTM, the circle-U logo and the Powered by Unreal EngineTM logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the USA and elsewhere.Portions of this software utilize SpeedTree（R） technology （©2020 Interactive Data Visualization, Inc.）. SpeedTree（R） is a registered trademark of Interactive Data Visualization, Inc. All rights reserved. Financially supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as part of the federal government‘s computer games funding. Financially supported by FFF Bayern and the budgetary funds of the Free State of Bavaria ©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark’, “PlayStation”, “PS5 logo”, “PS5”, “PS4 logo”, “PS4”, “PlayStation Shapes Logo” and ‘Play Has No Limits’ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Distributed by 3goo K.K. in Japan.