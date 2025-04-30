ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは4月30日、プレイステーション公式X（Twitter）およびPlayStation Blogにて、PlayStationの動画配信番組「State of Play」の放送決定を発表した。日本時間の2025年5月1日午前6時より放送する。

今回の「State of Play」では、2KとGearbox Softwareが贈るシューティングRPGシリーズの最新作「ボーダーランズ4」を特集する。15分以上かけてゲームプレイを紹介していくという。

また、「ボーダーランズ4」の発売日が9月23日から9月12日に前倒しされたことも発表された。より早くゲームを楽しめるようになる。本シリーズが好きな人は、ぜひ番組をチェックして最新情報をゲットしよう。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：ボーダーランズ4

ジャンル：シューティングRPG

販売：2K

開発：Gearbox Software

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／Xbox Series X|S／PC（Steam／Epic Games Store）

発売日：2025年9月12日

価格：未定

CERO：審査予定

©2025 Gearbox. Published by 2K Games. Developed by Gearbox. Gearbox, Borderlands, and the Gearbox Software and Borderlands logos, are all trademarks or registered trademarks, all used courtesy of Gearbox Software, LLC. 2K and the 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

