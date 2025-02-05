スパイク・チュンソフトは2月5日、PlayStation Storeで開催されるセール「PlayStation Indies」に、14タイトルを出品すると発表。本日より15日間の期間限定で、最大85％オフの特別価格でPlayStation向けタイトルを提供している。

■PlayStation Store「PlayStation Indies」

セール期間：2025年2月5日～2月19日

PlayStation 5対象タイトル

『ARK: Bob's Bundle』 ※初セール

8580円 ⇒ 6435円（25％オフ）

※PlayStation Plus加入者：8580円 ⇒ 5577円（35％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18539_00-ASABOBSBUNDLEDLC

『ARK: Bob's Tall Tales』 ※DLC

3981円 ⇒ 2985円（25％オフ）

※PlayStation Plus加入者：3981円 ⇒ 2586円（35％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18539_00-BOBSTALLTALES000

『ARK: Fantastic Tames 「パイロメイン」』 ※DLC／初セール

770円 ⇒ 577円（25％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18539_00-ASAFIRELIONDLC00

PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4対象タイトル

『ディスコ エリジウム ザ ファイナル カット』

4939円 ⇒ 1481円（70％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA07927_00-7528607275032440

『リサーチアンドデストロイ』

2178円 ⇒ 435円（80％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA02282_00-0057255103723217

PlayStation 4対象タイトル

『ゾンビサバイバル コロニービルダー They Are Billions』

4180円 ⇒ 836円（80％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA20147_00-BSTUBCUSA2014700

『インディヴィジブル 闇を祓う魂たち』

4950円 ⇒ 742円（85％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA18601_00-INDIVISIBLEGAME0

『侍道外伝 KATANAKAMI』

4378円 ⇒ 1313円（70％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA16100_00-JAPAN00000000001

『シタデル：永炎の魔法と古の城塞』

7480円 ⇒ 1496円（80％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA17334_00-CITADELXPERIENCE/

『CONCEPTION PLUS 俺の子供を産んでくれ！』

6578円 ⇒ 1315円（80％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA13474_00-FULLGAME00000000

『428 封鎖された渋谷で』

4180円 ⇒ 1672円（60％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA07962_00-428SHIBUYASCRAJP

『ザンキゼロ』

7920円 ⇒ 1584円（80％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA09228_00-ZANKIZEROPS40000

『PixelJunk™ Monsters 2』

1528円 ⇒ 611円（60％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA09617_00-PJM2000000000000

『How to Survive: ゾンビアイランド2』

2200円 ⇒ 440円（80％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA07630_00-HOWTOSUR2PS4SCEJ

『How to Survive: ゾンビアイランド ストームワーニングエディション』

2200円 ⇒ 550円（75％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA02042_00-HOWTOSURVIVEFULL

『クリプト・オブ・ネクロダンサー』

1980円 ⇒ 990円（50％オフ）

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA03673_00-CRYPTNECRODANCER