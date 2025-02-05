『ARK: Survival Ascended』バンドル版を初出品！
スパチュンのPS5／PS4タイトルが最大85％オフ！セール「PlayStation Indies」に14タイトルを提供中
スパイク・チュンソフトは2月5日、PlayStation Storeで開催されるセール「PlayStation Indies」に、14タイトルを出品すると発表。本日より15日間の期間限定で、最大85％オフの特別価格でPlayStation向けタイトルを提供している。
■PlayStation Store「PlayStation Indies」
セール期間：2025年2月5日～2月19日
PlayStation 5対象タイトル
『ARK: Bob's Bundle』 ※初セール
8580円 ⇒ 6435円（25％オフ）
※PlayStation Plus加入者：8580円 ⇒ 5577円（35％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18539_00-ASABOBSBUNDLEDLC
『ARK: Bob's Tall Tales』 ※DLC
3981円 ⇒ 2985円（25％オフ）
※PlayStation Plus加入者：3981円 ⇒ 2586円（35％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18539_00-BOBSTALLTALES000
『ARK: Fantastic Tames 「パイロメイン」』 ※DLC／初セール
770円 ⇒ 577円（25％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA18539_00-ASAFIRELIONDLC00
PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4対象タイトル
『ディスコ エリジウム ザ ファイナル カット』
4939円 ⇒ 1481円（70％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA07927_00-7528607275032440
『リサーチアンドデストロイ』
2178円 ⇒ 435円（80％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-PPSA02282_00-0057255103723217
PlayStation 4対象タイトル
『ゾンビサバイバル コロニービルダー They Are Billions』
4180円 ⇒ 836円（80％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA20147_00-BSTUBCUSA2014700
『インディヴィジブル 闇を祓う魂たち』
4950円 ⇒ 742円（85％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA18601_00-INDIVISIBLEGAME0
『侍道外伝 KATANAKAMI』
4378円 ⇒ 1313円（70％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA16100_00-JAPAN00000000001
『シタデル：永炎の魔法と古の城塞』
7480円 ⇒ 1496円（80％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA17334_00-CITADELXPERIENCE/
『CONCEPTION PLUS 俺の子供を産んでくれ！』
6578円 ⇒ 1315円（80％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA13474_00-FULLGAME00000000
『428 封鎖された渋谷で』
4180円 ⇒ 1672円（60％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA07962_00-428SHIBUYASCRAJP
『ザンキゼロ』
7920円 ⇒ 1584円（80％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA09228_00-ZANKIZEROPS40000
『PixelJunk™ Monsters 2』
1528円 ⇒ 611円（60％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA09617_00-PJM2000000000000
『How to Survive: ゾンビアイランド2』
2200円 ⇒ 440円（80％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA07630_00-HOWTOSUR2PS4SCEJ
『How to Survive: ゾンビアイランド ストームワーニングエディション』
2200円 ⇒ 550円（75％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA02042_00-HOWTOSURVIVEFULL
『クリプト・オブ・ネクロダンサー』
1980円 ⇒ 990円（50％オフ）
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0365-CUSA03673_00-CRYPTNECRODANCER
ARK: Survival Ascended ©2024 Wildcard Studios. All rights reserved.
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut ©2022 ZA/UM. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut and ZA/UM logos are trademarks of ZA/UM. All Rights Reserved.
※PlayStationは、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標です。
※記載されている会社名および製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。
※記載されている内容は、発表日現在のものです。その後予告なしに変更されることがあります。
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう