ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは12月10日、2024年11月ぶんのPlayStation Storeダウンロードランキングを発表した。

PlayStation 5部門では、スクウェア・エニックスが2024年11月14日に発売したHD-2D版「ドラゴンクエストIII そして伝説へ…」が第1位を獲得。第2位は10月25日発売の「Call of Duty: Black Ops 6」、10月29日にプラットフォームが追加となったホラーゲーム「Phasmophobia」も11位から3位へと躍進を遂げた。

PlayStation 4部門では、「モンスターハンター：ワールド」が首位をキープ。なんと8月から4ヵ月連続1位とのことで、その人気の高さがうかがえる。第2位は「ドラゴンクエストXI 過ぎ去りし時を求めて S」、第3位が「Call of Duty: Black Ops 6」となった。

そのほか、PlayStation VR2部門では世紀末後のサバイバルを描く「Metro」シリーズのVR版「Metro Awakening」が第1位に。PlayStation VR部門では根強い人気の「サマーレッスン：アリソン・スノウ」が第1位を獲得。

基本プレイ無料タイトルでは、日本をモチーフにした新シーズンが始まって話題の「フォートナイト」が第1位となった。PS Blogではより詳しいランキングが掲載されているので、チェックしてみては。

●2024年11月のPS Storeダウンロードランキング【PS Blog】

https://blog.ja.playstation.com/2024/12/10/20241210-downloadranking/

