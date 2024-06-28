  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード
注目の特集

イベントレポート

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2024July

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  『夜廻』が400円！日本一ソフトウェアのSteamサマーセールは最大80％オフ作品が多数

新作が発表された『ファントム・ブレイブ』も80％オフの435円!!

『夜廻』が400円！日本一ソフトウェアのSteamサマーセールは最大80％オフ作品が多数

2024年06月28日 19時05分更新

文● Zenon／ASCII

　日本一ソフトウェアは6月28日より、PCゲーム配信プラットフォームSteamにて開催中の「Steamサマーセール」に参加中だと発表。開催期間は、2024年7月12日2時までとなる。

　今回のセールでは、史上最凶のやり込みシミュレーションRPG「ディスガイア」シリーズ最新作『魔界戦記ディスガイア７』20％オフ！　25周年を迎えた話題のミュージカルRPG「マール王国の人形姫」シリーズ20～35％オフのお得な価格になっている。

　そのほか、暑い夏にピッタリな夜道探索アクションゲーム『夜廻』80％オフの400円『深夜廻』75％オフの500円などワンコインセール中！

　さらに、2025年発売の完全新作として発表された『ファントム・ブレイブ 幽霊船団と消えた英雄』の前作『ファントム・ブレイブ』も、80％オフの435円で提供中。この機会にぜひ遊んでみてはいかがだろうか。

セール概要

セール名：Steamサマーセール2024
セールページhttps://store.steampowered.com/publisher/nisa/sale/NISASummerSale2024
期間：2024年7月12日2時（日本時間）まで

対象タイトルピックアップ

『ファントム・ブレイブ』

2178円 ⇒ 435円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/409870/_PC/

©2004-2016 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2016 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved. Phantom Brave is a trademark or registered trademark of Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

『魔界戦記ディスガイア７』

7678円 ⇒ 6142円（20％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2250600/_/

©2023 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2023 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved. Disgaea is a trademark or registered trademark of Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

『マール王国の人形姫』

2178円 ⇒ 1415円（35％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1866430/_/

©1998-2022 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2022 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.

『夜廻』

2000円 ⇒ 400円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/477870/_/

©2015 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2016 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.

『深夜廻』

2000円 ⇒ 500円（75％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/625980/_/

©2017 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2017 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています