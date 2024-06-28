日本一ソフトウェアは6月28日より、PCゲーム配信プラットフォームSteamにて開催中の「Steamサマーセール」に参加中だと発表。開催期間は、2024年7月12日2時までとなる。

今回のセールでは、史上最凶のやり込みシミュレーションRPG「ディスガイア」シリーズ最新作『魔界戦記ディスガイア７』が 20％オフ！ 25周年を迎えた話題のミュージカルRPG「マール王国の人形姫」シリーズも 20～35％オフ のお得な価格になっている。

そのほか、暑い夏にピッタリな夜道探索アクションゲーム『夜廻』は 80％オフの400円 、『深夜廻』は 75％オフの500円 などワンコインセール中！

さらに、2025年発売の完全新作として発表された『ファントム・ブレイブ 幽霊船団と消えた英雄』の前作『ファントム・ブレイブ』も、 80％オフの435円 で提供中。この機会にぜひ遊んでみてはいかがだろうか。

セール概要

セール名：Steamサマーセール2024

セールページ：https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/nisa/sale/NISASummerSale2024

期間：2024年7月12日2時（日本時間）まで

対象タイトルピックアップ

『ファントム・ブレイブ』

2178円 ⇒ 435円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/409870/_PC/

©2004-2016 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2016 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved. Phantom Brave is a trademark or registered trademark of Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

『魔界戦記ディスガイア７』

7678円 ⇒ 6142円（20％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2250600/_/

©2023 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2023 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved. Disgaea is a trademark or registered trademark of Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

『マール王国の人形姫』

2178円 ⇒ 1415円（35％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1866430/_/

©1998-2022 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2022 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.

『夜廻』

2000円 ⇒ 400円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/477870/_/

©2015 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2016 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.

『深夜廻』

2000円 ⇒ 500円（75％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/625980/_/

©2017 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2017 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved.