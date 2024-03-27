コーエーテクモゲームスは3月27日、ニンテンドーeショップ・My Nintendo Storeで開催中の「イースターセール」について、SteamとPlayStation Storeで追加開催した。開催期間はストアごとで異なるので、下記をチェックしてほしい。
本セールでは、歴史シミュレーションゲーム「信長の野望」シリーズ最新作『信長の野望・新生 with パワーアップキット』が初セールとなっているほか、2024年3月30日の「信長の野望の日」を記念した『「信長の野望」シリーズセール』として、シリーズ作品を最大60％オフの大幅割引で販売している。
また、『DEAD OR ALIVE 6』や『マリーのアトリエ Remake ～ザールブルグの錬金術士～』『遙かなる時空の中で7』が過去最大の割引率でセールとなるほか、『ファイアーエムブレム無双 風花雪月』や『進撃の巨人2 -Final Battle-』など多数の人気タイトルやダウンロードコンテンツを最大80％オフで提供している。
＜実施期間＞
ニンテンドーeショップ・My Nintendo Store：2024年3月18日～4月8日
Steam：2024年3月26日2時～4月9日2時
PlayStation Store：2024年3月27日～4月10日
※セール日程開始順です。
※すべて日本時間となります。
＜特設ページ＞
https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/sale/
対象タイトル（一部）
※そのほかのセールラインナップにつきましては、特設ページをご確認ください。
※機種により割引率・価格が異なる場合がございます。
※セール価格は各ストア上にて直接ご確認ください。
初セール
信長の野望・新生 with パワーアップキット
PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：1万1880円
⇒セール価格：8910円（25％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA23843_00-HDDBOOT000000004
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000062660.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1336980/_/
©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
ファイアーエムブレム無双 風花雪月
Nintendo Switch
通常価格：7920円
⇒セール価格：5544円（30％オフ）
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000038434.html
© Nintendo / INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS © コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved. Licensed by Nintendo
進撃の巨人2 -Final Battle-
PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：8580円
⇒セール価格：4290円（最大50％オフ）
※機種により割引率が異なりますのでご注意ください。
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA08988_00-ATT2FINALBATTLE0
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000001221.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/agecheck/sub/374840
原作／諫山創「進撃の巨人」（講談社『別冊少年マガジン』連載）
©諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」製作委員会
©2018-2019 コーエーテクモゲームス
DEAD OR ALIVE 6
PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）
通常価格：8580円
⇒セール価格：1716円（80％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA11472_00-FULLGAME00000000
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/838380/DEAD_OR_ALIVE_6/
©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
マリーのアトリエ Remake ～ザールブルグの錬金術士～
PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：6380円
⇒以下、リリースを引用セール価格：4466円（30％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10006379/
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000059376.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138090/_Remake/
©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
遙かなる時空の中で7
Nintendo Switch
通常価格：8580円
⇒セール価格：4719円（45％オフ）
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000023300.html
©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
※“PlayStation Family Mark”“PlayStationPlayStation”“PS5 logo logo”“PS5”“PS4 logo”“PS4”“PlayStation Shapes Logo Logo”“Play Has No Limits”は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの商標または登録商標です。
※Nintendo Switch は任天堂の商標です。
※©Valve Corporation. SteamおよびSteamロゴは、米国およびまたはそのほかの国のValve Corporationの商標およびまたは登録商標です。
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう