コーエーテクモゲームスは3月18日より、ニンテンドーeショップ・My Nintendo Storeで配信中の同社のダウンロード版タイトルを通常価格の最大60％オフで提供する「イースターセール」を開催中。イースターセールの開催期間は、2024年4月8日まで。
本セールでは、歴史シミュレーションゲーム「信長の野望」シリーズ最新作『信長の野望・新生 with パワーアップキット』が初セールとなる。また、『マリーのアトリエ Remake ～ザールブルグの錬金術士～』と『遙かなる時空の中で7』が過去最大の割引率でラインアップしている。
そのほか『ファイアーエムブレム無双 風花雪月』など多数の人気タイトルやダウンロードコンテンツがお求めやすい価格で購入できる。あわせて、「『ライザ3』発売1周年！ アトリエ「秘密」シリーズセール」をニンテンドーeショップ・My Nintendo Storeで追加開催中だ。
＜実施期間＞
【イースターセール】
ストア：ニンテンドーeショップ・My Nintendo Store
開催期間：2024年3月18日～4月8日
※すべて日本時間となります。
【『ライザ3』発売1周年！ アトリエ「秘密」シリーズセール】
ストア：PlayStation Store
開催期間：2024年3月13日～3月27日
ストア：Steam
開催期間：2024年3月15日2時～3月26日2時
ストア：ニンテンドーeショップ・My Nintendo Store
開催期間：2024年3月18日～3月25日
※セール日程開始順です。
※すべて日本時間となります。
＜特設ページ＞
https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/sale/
対象タイトル（一部）
※そのほかのセールラインナップにつきましては、特設ページをご確認ください。
※機種により割引率・価格が異なる場合がございます。
※セール価格は各ストア上にて直接ご確認ください。
＜イースターセール＞
初セール
信長の野望・新生 with パワーアップキット
Nintendo Switch
通常価格：1万1880円
⇒セール価格：8910円（25％オフ）
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000062660.html
ファイアーエムブレム無双 風花雪月
Nintendo Switch
通常価格：7920円
⇒セール価格：5544円（30％オフ）
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000038434.html
マリーのアトリエ Remake ～ザールブルグの錬金術士～
Nintendo Switch
通常価格：6380円
⇒セール価格：4466円（30％オフ）
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000059376.html
遙かなる時空の中で7
Nintendo Switch
通常価格：8580円
⇒セール価格：4719円（45％オフ）
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000023300.html
＜『ライザ3』発売1周年！
アトリエ「秘密」シリーズセール＞
ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～
PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：8580円
⇒セール価格：3432円（60％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA16015_00-FULLGAME00000000
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000019682.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121560/_/
ライザのアトリエ2 ～失われた伝承と秘密の妖精～
PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：8580円
⇒セール価格：4290円（50％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA02097_00-RYZA200000MASTER
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000030769.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1257290/_/
ライザのアトリエ3 ～終わりの錬金術士と秘密の鍵～
PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Steam
通常価格：8580円
⇒セール価格：5577円（35％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA08522_00-RYZA300000MASTER
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000054888.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1999770/_/
※“PlayStation Family Mark”“PlayStation”“PS5 logo”“PS5”“PS4 logo”“PS4”“PlayStation Shapes Logo”"Play Has No Limits”は、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの商標または登録商標です。
※Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。
※©Valve Corporation. SteamおよびSteamロゴは、米国およびまたはそのほかの国のValve Corporationの商標およびまたは登録商標です。
