ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  コーエーテクモのスマホで遊べるSLGがお買い得！「ウインターセール」を開催中

『信長の野望・武将風雲録』はじめ8タイトルがラインアップ！

コーエーテクモのスマホで遊べるSLGがお買い得！「ウインターセール」を開催中

2023年12月27日 15時55分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

コーエーテクモのスマホで遊べるSLGがお買い得！「ウインターセール」を開催中

　コーエーテクモゲームスは12月27日、iOS／Androidで配信中の『信長の野望・武将風雲録』『信長の野望・烈風伝』『三國志III』『三國志V』『三國志VII』『大航海時代IV』『モンスターファーム』『モンスターファーム2』の8タイトルがお買い得価格で購入できる「ウインターセール」を開催。期間は、2024年1月8日まで。

　セール期間中は、『三國志VII』が通常価格より1800円オフ、『信長の野望・烈風伝』が通常価格より1400円オフ、『三國志III』『大航海時代IV』『モンスターファーム』が通常価格より1300円オフ、『モンスターファーム2』が通常価格より1200円オフ、『三國志V』『信長の野望・武将風雲録』が通常価格より1000円オフで購入できる。

セールタイトル

『三國志III』

2600円 ⇒ 1300円（50％オフ）
App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1470015479
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.koeitecmo.sangokushi_3

©1992-2023 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

『三國志V』

2600円 ⇒ 1600円（38％オフ）
App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1396377950
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.koeitecmo.sangokushi_v

©1995-2023 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

『三國志VII』

3600円 ⇒ 1800円（50％オフ）
App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1537749554
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.koeitecmo.sangokushi_7

©2000-2023 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

『信長の野望・武将風雲録』

2600円 ⇒ 1600円（38％オフ）
App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1314834194
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.koeitecmo.nobu_bf_gp

©1990-2023 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

『信長の野望・烈風伝』

3600円 ⇒ 2200円（39％オフ）
App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1449938644
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.koeitecmo.nobu_rpd

©1999-2023 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

『大航海時代IV』

2600円 ⇒ 1300円（50％オフ）
App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/id1438709032
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.koeitecmo.daikoukai4

©1999-2023 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

『モンスターファーム』

2600円 ⇒ 1300円（50％オフ）
APP Store
https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/%E3%83%A2%E3%83%B3%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%83%BC%E3%83%95%E3%82%A1%E3%83%BC%E3%83%A0/id1475043597
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.koeitecmo.ps_mf

©1997-2023 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

『モンスターファーム2』

3800円 ⇒ 2600円（32％オフ）
App Store
https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/%E3%83%A2%E3%83%B3%E3%82%B9%E3%82%BF%E3%83%BC%E3%83%95%E3%82%A1%E3%83%BC%E3%83%A0%EF%BC%92/id1513855993
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.koeitecmo.ps_mf2

©1999-2023 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

