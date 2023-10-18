このページの本文へ

X有料化テスト開始　年1ドル（約150円）支払わなければ投稿不可に

2023年10月18日 17時15分更新

文● @sumire_kon

　Xは10月17日（現地時間）、ニュージーランドとフィリピンのユーザーを対象に、投稿など一部の機能を有料化するテスト「Not A Bot」を開始した。

　同テストは未認証アカウントが投稿、返信、リポスト、引用、「いいね！」などの機能を利用する際、電話認証と年額1ドル（約150円）のサブスクリプションへの加入が必要になるというもの。加入しない場合や、加入後サブスクリプションを解約した場合は、フォローや投稿の閲覧などに機能を限定された「読み取り専用アカウント」となる。

　なお、テスト開始以前に作成された未認証アカウントについては、これまで通り未認証のまま投稿や返信などの機能を利用可能だ。

　同社は今回のテストについて「This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount.（日本語訳：プラットフォームのアクセシビリティと少額の手数料のバランスをとりながら、スパム、プラットフォームの操作、botのアクティビティを削減するというすでに成功している取り組みを強化するために開発されました）」と述べた上で、収益の増加を目的としたものではないことを明かしている。

　Xをめぐっては、9月に同社のイーロン・マスク前CEOがイスラエルのネタニヤフ首相と対談した際、全面有料化を匂わせる発言をして話題となっていた。

