THQ Nordicは4月5日、Steamで同社が配信している106タイトルが最大80％オフで購入できる「THQ Nordic Steam春のセール第二弾」を開催中。開催期間は、2023年4月11日まで。

今回のセールでは、広大なオープンワールドの世界でオフロードレースが楽しめる「MX vs ATV」シリーズ『MX vs ATV All Out』や『MX vs ATV Legends』の追加ダウンロードコンテンツなど、全106タイトルがラインナップされている。

「THQ Nordic Steam春のセール第二弾」特設サイト

https://bit.ly/3OFA2i5

『MX vs ATV Legends』

通常価格：5170円

セール価格：2585円（50％オフ）

ストアページ：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1205970/MX_vs_ATV_Legends/

公式サイト：https://bit.ly/3L3jL4E

紹介トレーラー

『MX vs ATV All Out』

通常価格：4100円

セール価格：1025円（75％オフ）

ストアページ：https://store.steampowered.com/app/520940/MX_vs_ATV_All_Out/

紹介トレーラー

