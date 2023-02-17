2Kは2月17日、NBAシミュレーションシリーズとして過去24作にわたり最高峰の評価を記録する『NBA 2K23』を、『2K コレクション NBA 2K23』*として価格を改定してPlayStation 5（PS5）／PlayStation 4（PS4）／Nintendo Switch（Switch）で発売すると発表。

発売日は2023年3月23日。いずれもパッケージ版のみで、価格はPS5版が4400円、PS4版が3850円、Switch版が3300円となる**。

*この商品は2022年9月に発売された『NBA 2K23』通常版と同じ内容です。

**2Kの希望小売価格に基づきます。実際の小売価格は店舗によって異なることがあります。詳しくは各店舗にお問いあわせください。

『NBA 2K23』はNBA公認のバスケットボールゲームで、革新的なゲームプレイやアニメーションで本格的かつ非常にリアルなバスケットボール体験を味わえる。

マイケル・ジョーダンの輝かしいキャリアから15の象徴的な場面を再現する「Jordan チャレンジ」や、「時代」を新導入した「マイNBA」モード***、より深い没入感の「ザ・シティ」***、没入度の高いオンラインコミュニティなど、ベテランの「NBA 2K」プレイヤーから初心者まで、誰でも存分に楽しめるようになっている。

***次世代機版『NBA 2K23』のプレイには、PlayStation 5本体が必要です。

なお、アスキーゲームでは、本作のレビュー記事を掲載している。購入の参考として、こちらも目を通してほしい。

【ゲーム情報】

タイトル：2K コレクション NBA 2K23

ジャンル：スポーツ

販売：2K／テイクツー・インタラクティブ

プラットフォーム：PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch

発売日：2023年3月23日

価格：

PS4：3850円（パッケージ版）

PS5：4400円（パッケージ版）

Nintendo Switch：3300円（パッケージ版）

CERO：A（全年齢対象）

© 2005-2022 Take-Two Interactive Software and its subsidiaries. 2K, the 2K logo, and Take-Two Interactive Software are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and NBA member team identifications are the intellectual property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams. © 2022 NBA Properties, Inc. All rights reserved.

“PlayStation family mark” and “PS4 logo” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, the Series X logo, Series S logo, Series X|S logo, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. The ratings icon is a trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. *According to 2008-2022 Gamerankings.com and NPD Data.