コナミデジタルエンタテインメントは7月16日、ニンテンドーeショップ／PlayStation Store／Steam Store／Microsoft Storeにて、ダウンロード版タイトルを最大80％オフで購入できる「Summer SALE Part 2」を開催中。セール期間は、ストアごとで異なるので下記を確認してほしい。

本セールでは、累計プレイヤー数500万人を突破した※『SILENT HILL 2』が期間限定で60％オフの大幅割引となるほか、『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1』も50％オフで登場。2026年8月27日発売予定の『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2』に向けて、コレクション作品第1弾も楽しもう。

※2026年1月31日時点当社調べ

※パッケージ版・ダウンロード版の販売本数およびサブスクリプションサービスにおけるプレー人数を含みます。

さらに、『幻想水滸伝I&II HDリマスター 門の紋章戦争 / デュナン統一戦争』も50％オフでセール対象となっているほか、歴代「ボンバーマン」シリーズ7作品を収録した『スーパーボンバーマン コレクション』も20％オフで購入できる。

▼セール対象タイトルの詳細

https://konami.jp/3VTBu79

▼Deliver At All Costs/Deliver At All Costs Deluxe/Deliver At All Costs Soundtrack

©Studio Far Out Games AB. Deliver At All Costs is a registered trademark of Studio Far Out Games AB. Published and distributed by Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. under license from Studio Far Out Games AB.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

▼Darwin’s Paradox!

©Konami Digital Entertainment

©2022 ZeDrimeTim “Darwin’s Paradox” and “ZDT Studio” are registered trademarks of ZeDrimeTim

▼eFootball : Leo Messi Edition 2026/eFootball : Lamine Yamal Edition 2026/eFootball : Mourinho Edition 2026/eFootball : Lamine Yamal Edition 2026 [Deluxe]/eFootball : Leo Messi Edition 2026 [Deluxe]

All copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

Unreal(R) is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere

adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator are registered trade marks of the adidas Group, used with permission.

"eFootball"、"e-Football"、"eサッカー"、"e-サッカー"および"eFootballロゴ"は、株式会社コナミデジタルエンタテインメントの日本およびその他の国と地域における登録商標または商標です。

▼遊戯王 アーリーデイズコレクション/遊戯王デュエルモンスターズ レガシー・オブ・ザ・デュエリスト：リンク・エボリューション/遊戯王ラッシュデュエル 最強バトルロイヤル!!/遊戯王ラッシュデュエル 最強バトルロイヤル!! いくぞ!ゴーラッシュ!! スペシャルエディション

©スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©Konami Digital Entertainment

▼EDENS ZERO

©真島ヒロ／講談社・NTV

©Konami Digital Entertainment

▼Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

©2022 Viacom Overseas Holdings C.V. All Rights Reserved. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom Overseas Holdings C.V. Nickelodeon and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

▼シャインポスト Be Your アイドル！/シャインポスト Be Your アイドル！ デジタルデラックスエディション

©Konami Digital Entertainment,Straight Edge Inc. ©Konami Digital Entertainment

▼SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE

SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE copy;2023 Second Impact Games Ltd.

Published by Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. under license from Second Impact Games Ltd.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

Developed by Second Impact Games Ltd. All rights reserved.

▼パワプロクンポケットR

阪神甲子園球場公認

ゲーム内に再現された球場内看板は、原則として2020年のデータを基に制作しています。

©Konami Digital Entertainment

▼オバケイドロ！

© FREE STYLE, Inc. ©Konami Digital Entertainment

▼CYGNI: All Guns Blazing/CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Digital Deluxe Edition/CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Soundtrack

©Konami Digital Entertainment ©KeelWorks ltd

▼その他タイトル

©Konami Digital Entertainment



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※ご購入いただく前に、各ストアのページにて、価格や期間、ラインアップなどをご確認ください。

©2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

“PlayStation”、 “PS5”および“PS4”は、株式会社ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

Nintendo Switchは任天堂の商標です。

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Microsoft、XBOX、は、Microsoft グループの商標です。