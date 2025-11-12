カプコンは11月12日、各デジタルストアで開催中の「CAPCOM AUTUMN SALE」をアップデートしたと発表した。PlayStation 5版「ストリートファイター6」「モンスターハンターワイルズ」のゲーム本編をセールに追加している。

また、Nintendo Switch 2版「祇（くにつがみ）：Path of the Goddess」を初セール25％オフで提供中。

そのほか、「デビル メイ クライ」「戦国BASARA」「逆転裁判」「鬼武者」シリーズなど多数のラインアップがセール対象となっている。詳しくは特設サイトをチェックしてほしい。

●PS5／PS4「ストリートファイター6」（ゲーム本編）

通常価格：4990円

セール価格：2495円【50％オフ】

ストアURL：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10001615

©CAPCOM

●PS5「モンスターハンターワイルズ」（ゲーム本編）

通常価格：8990円

セール価格：6293円【30％オフ】

ストアURL：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP0102-PPSA07862_00-MHWILDSSTANDARD0

©CAPCOM

MONSTER HUNTER WILDS is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

●Nintendo Switch 2「祇（くにつがみ）：Path of the Goddess」（ゲーム本編）

通常価格：3990円

セール価格：2992円【25％オフ】

ストアURL：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000095323

©CAPCOM

KUNITSU-GAMI: PATH OF THE GODDESS is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.