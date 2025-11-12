カプコン「オータムセール」開催 PS5版「スト6」「モンハンワイルズ」やSwitch 2版「くにつがみ」などが安い！
カプコンは11月12日、各デジタルストアで開催中の「CAPCOM AUTUMN SALE」をアップデートしたと発表した。PlayStation 5版「ストリートファイター6」「モンスターハンターワイルズ」のゲーム本編をセールに追加している。
また、Nintendo Switch 2版「祇（くにつがみ）：Path of the Goddess」を初セール25％オフで提供中。
そのほか、「デビル メイ クライ」「戦国BASARA」「逆転裁判」「鬼武者」シリーズなど多数のラインアップがセール対象となっている。詳しくは特設サイトをチェックしてほしい。
●カプコンセール特設サイト
https://www.capcom-games.com/sale/sale08-6y5ke/ja-jp/
●PS5／PS4「ストリートファイター6」（ゲーム本編）
通常価格：4990円
セール価格：2495円【50％オフ】
ストアURL：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10001615
©CAPCOM
●PS5「モンスターハンターワイルズ」（ゲーム本編）
通常価格：8990円
セール価格：6293円【30％オフ】
ストアURL：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/UP0102-PPSA07862_00-MHWILDSSTANDARD0
©CAPCOM
MONSTER HUNTER WILDS is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.
●Nintendo Switch 2「祇（くにつがみ）：Path of the Goddess」（ゲーム本編）
通常価格：3990円
セール価格：2992円【25％オフ】
ストアURL：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000095323
©CAPCOM
KUNITSU-GAMI: PATH OF THE GODDESS is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.