『グラブルVS -ライジング-』が過去最大割引の61％オフ！「Cygames February SALE」が開催中
2025年02月26日 18時05分更新
Cygamesは2月26日、Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）のダウンロード版ゲームを、期間限定で特別価格にて販売する「Cygames February SALE」を開催。セール期間は、2025年3月12日まで。
今回のセールでは、『グランブルーファンタジーヴァーサス -ライジング-』『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 熱血ハチャメチャ大感謝祭！』が過去最大割引で購入可能。ほかにも、サイゲームスのコンシューマータイトル、『リトル ノア 楽園の後継者』『Wondership Q』の全4タイトルが最大70％オフで購入できる。
各デジタルストアセールの詳しい内容は「Cygames February SALE」特設ページを確認してほしい。
https://dl-sale.cygames.co.jp/
■セール実施期間
ニンテンドーeショップ／PlayStation Store：2025年3月12日23時59分まで
Steam ストア：2025年3月12日3時まで
セール対象タイトル
『Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising スタンダードエディション』
●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）
6600円 → 2574円（61％オフ）
▼販売ページ
PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/concept/10007911
Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2157560/Granblue_Fantasy_Versus_Rising/
『Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising デラックスエディション』
●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）
9680円 → 3775円（61％オフ）
▼販売ページ
PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/concept/10007911
Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2157560/Granblue_Fantasy_Versus_Rising/
『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 熱血ハチャメチャ大感謝祭！』
●Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）
4840円 → 2904円（40％オフ）
▼販売ページ
ニンテンドーeショップ：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000071497
PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/concept/10008192
Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2313020/_/
『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 熱血ハチャメチャ大感謝祭！SPECIAL EDITION』
●Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）
6930円 → 4158円（40％オフ）
▼販売ページ
ニンテンドーeショップ：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000023232
PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10008192/
Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/sub/1089236/
『リトル ノア 楽園の後継者』
●Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）：1500円 → 450円（70％オフ）
●PlayStation 4：1499円 → 449円（70％オフ）
▼販売ページ
ニンテンドーeショップ：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000049101
PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/concept/10004238
Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1883260/_/
『リトル ノア 楽園の後継者 スペシャルエディション』
●Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）：2000円 → 600円（70％オフ）
●PlayStation 4：2001円 → 600円（70％オフ）
▼販売ページ ニンテンドーeショップ：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000014968
PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10004238/
Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27105/_/
『Wondership Q』
●PC（Steam）
980円 → 294円（70％オフ）
▼販売ページ
Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/494980/Wondership_Q/
© Cygames, Inc. Developed by ARC SYSTEM WORKS
© Cygames, Inc.
※詳細は各セールページをご確認ください。
※販売価格がセール価格になっているか、ご購入時に必ずご確認をお願いいたします。
※本リリース内容は日本国内向けの情報です。記載の内容は予告なく変更となる場合があります。
※Nintendo Switch・Nintendo Switchのロゴは任天堂の商標です。
※"プレイステーション ファミリーマーク"、"PlayStation"および"PS5ロゴ"、"PS4ロゴ"は株式会社ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。
Steamロゴは、米国及びまたはその他の国のValve Corporationの商標及びまたは登録商標です。
