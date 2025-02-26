Cygamesは2月26日、Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）のダウンロード版ゲームを、期間限定で特別価格にて販売する「Cygames February SALE」を開催。セール期間は、2025年3月12日まで。

今回のセールでは、『グランブルーファンタジーヴァーサス -ライジング-』『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 熱血ハチャメチャ大感謝祭！』が過去最大割引で購入可能。ほかにも、サイゲームスのコンシューマータイトル、『リトル ノア 楽園の後継者』『Wondership Q』の全4タイトルが最大70％オフで購入できる。

各デジタルストアセールの詳しい内容は「Cygames February SALE」特設ページを確認してほしい。

▼「Cygames February SALE」特設ページ

https://dl-sale.cygames.co.jp/

■セール実施期間

ニンテンドーeショップ／PlayStation Store：2025年3月12日23時59分まで

Steam ストア：2025年3月12日3時まで

セール対象タイトル

『Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising スタンダードエディション』

●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）

6600円 → 2574円（61％オフ）

▼販売ページ

PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/concept/10007911

Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2157560/Granblue_Fantasy_Versus_Rising/

『Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising デラックスエディション』

●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）

9680円 → 3775円（61％オフ）

▼販売ページ

PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/concept/10007911

Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2157560/Granblue_Fantasy_Versus_Rising/

『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 熱血ハチャメチャ大感謝祭！』

●Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）

4840円 → 2904円（40％オフ）

▼販売ページ

ニンテンドーeショップ：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000071497

PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/concept/10008192

Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2313020/_/

『ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 熱血ハチャメチャ大感謝祭！SPECIAL EDITION』

●Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）

6930円 → 4158円（40％オフ）

▼販売ページ

ニンテンドーeショップ：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000023232

PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10008192/

Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/sub/1089236/

『リトル ノア 楽園の後継者』

●Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）：1500円 → 450円（70％オフ）

●PlayStation 4：1499円 → 449円（70％オフ）

▼販売ページ

ニンテンドーeショップ：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000049101

PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/concept/10004238

Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1883260/_/

『リトル ノア 楽園の後継者 スペシャルエディション』

●Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）：2000円 → 600円（70％オフ）

●PlayStation 4：2001円 → 600円（70％オフ）

▼販売ページ ニンテンドーeショップ：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70070000014968

PlayStation Store：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10004238/

Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/27105/_/

『Wondership Q』

●PC（Steam）

980円 → 294円（70％オフ）

▼販売ページ

Steam ストア：https://store.steampowered.com/app/494980/Wondership_Q/