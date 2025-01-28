OpenAIサム・アルトマン氏、DeepSeekを称賛しつつ対抗リリースを予告

OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは1月28日、自身のXアカウントを通じて、中国の生成AI「DeepSeek」に言及した。
DeepSeekは中国の同名のAI企業がオープンソースで提供する生成AI。1月20日の公開以降、OpenAIの推論型モデル「o1」に匹敵する性能を発揮するモデルが世界的に話題となっている。
サム・アルトマンCEOはXで、DeepSeekに関する一連の動きに関して「価格に見合った機能を提供しているという点で印象的なモデル」と賞賛。その上でOpenAIはより優れたモデルを提供できると述べ、複数の新しいリリースを予告した。
deepseek's r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price.— Sam Altman (@sama) January 28, 2025
we will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases.
なお、リリースする内容や発表日は明かされていない。
●サム・アルトマンCEOのXのポスト
日本語訳：deepseekのr1は、特に価格に見合った機能を提供しているという点で印象的なモデルです
明らかに、私たちはより優れたモデルをお届けするでしょうし、新しい競争相手がいるのは本当に刺激的です! いくつかのリリースを発表する予定です。