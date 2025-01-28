OpenAIサム・アルトマン氏、DeepSeekを称賛しつつ対抗リリースを予告

OpenAIのサム・アルトマンCEOは1月28日、自身のXアカウントを通じて、中国の生成AI「DeepSeek」に言及した。

DeepSeekは中国の同名のAI企業がオープンソースで提供する生成AI。1月20日の公開以降、OpenAIの推論型モデル「o1」に匹敵する性能を発揮するモデルが世界的に話題となっている。

サム・アルトマンCEOはXで、DeepSeekに関する一連の動きに関して「価格に見合った機能を提供しているという点で印象的なモデル」と賞賛。その上でOpenAIはより優れたモデルを提供できると述べ、複数の新しいリリースを予告した。

deepseek's r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price.



we will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases.