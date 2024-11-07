スパイク・チュンソフトは11月6日より、PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4向けダウンロード版タイトルをお得な価格で販売する「オータムセール 2024」を、PlayStation Storeで開催中。

計42タイトルを出品し、最大90％オフの特別価格で提供している。期間は2024年11月22日まで。

※一部タイトルは、2024年11月13日までセール対象

「ARK: Survival Ascended」が20％オフの5104円、「バルダーズ・ゲート3」が20％オフの6864円、「Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活 偽りの王選候補」が過去最大値引き率の90％オフで877円となる。そのほかのセールタイトルは下記の公式サイトを参照してほしい。

・「オータムセール 2024」キャンペーンページ

https://www.spike-chunsoft.co.jp/event/43935/

©2024 Wildcard Studios. All rights reserved.

© 2023 Wizards of the Coast and Larian Studios. All rights reserved. Larian Studios is a registered trademark of the Larian Studios Games Ltd affiliates. Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate, Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC

©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会

Licensed to and Published by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.