動画生成AI大手、いよいよAPI提供開始　動画編集アプリに導入が進みそうだ

動画生成AIで注目されるRunwayとLumaが、相次いで自社のAIモデルをAPI経由で提供すると発表。開発者や企業は自社のアプリケーションやサービスに動画生成機能を組み込めるようになった。

Runwayは9月16日に、同社の最新モデルであるGen-3 Alpha TurboをAPI経由で利用可能にすると発表した。Runwayは2018年に設立され、AIを活用した動画生成ツールの開発で知られている。

一方で、Lumaは翌日の9月17日に、同社のモデルDream MachineのAPIを公開すると発表した。LumaはRunwayと比べると新しい企業だが、高品質な動画生成AIで急速に注目を集めている。

2社のAPI提供開始に伴い、動画編集アプリなどへの導入が進みそうだ。Adobeは今年4月時点で、サードパーティーのAIモデルをPremiere Proに直接統合する方針を明らかにしている。

Today we're announcing the Runway API, allowing developers to easily integrate Gen-3 Alpha Turbo into their apps and products.



Already in use by trusted strategic partners like @Omnicom, you can now learn more and sign up for the waitlist: https://t.co/hLgy7JuwGW