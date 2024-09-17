動画生成AI大手、いよいよAPI提供開始　動画編集アプリに導入が進みそうだ

動画生成AIで注目されるRunwayとLumaが、相次いで自社のAIモデルをAPI経由で提供すると発表。開発者や企業は自社のアプリケーションやサービスに動画生成機能を組み込めるようになった。
Runwayは9月16日に、同社の最新モデルであるGen-3 Alpha TurboをAPI経由で利用可能にすると発表した。Runwayは2018年に設立され、AIを活用した動画生成ツールの開発で知られている。
一方で、Lumaは翌日の9月17日に、同社のモデルDream MachineのAPIを公開すると発表した。LumaはRunwayと比べると新しい企業だが、高品質な動画生成AIで急速に注目を集めている。
2社のAPI提供開始に伴い、動画編集アプリなどへの導入が進みそうだ。Adobeは今年4月時点で、サードパーティーのAIモデルをPremiere Proに直接統合する方針を明らかにしている。
Today we're announcing the Runway API, allowing developers to easily integrate Gen-3 Alpha Turbo into their apps and products.— Runway (@runwayml) September 16, 2024
Already in use by trusted strategic partners like @Omnicom, you can now learn more and sign up for the waitlist: https://t.co/hLgy7JuwGW
🚀 Introducing the Dream Machine API. Developers can now build and scale creative products with the world's most popular and intuitive video generation model without building complex tools in their apps. Start today https://t.co/rtDKtZ5kTW#LumaDreamMachinepic.twitter.com/olyBa1vxON— Luma AI (@LumaLabsAI) September 16, 2024
