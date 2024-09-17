このページの本文へ

動画生成AI大手、いよいよAPI提供開始　動画編集アプリに導入が進みそうだ

2024年09月17日 17時15分更新

文● G.Raymond　編集●ASCII

  • この記事をはてなブックマークに追加
  • シェア
  • 一覧
  • 本文印刷

Xより

　動画生成AIで注目されるRunwayとLumaが、相次いで自社のAIモデルをAPI経由で提供すると発表。開発者や企業は自社のアプリケーションやサービスに動画生成機能を組み込めるようになった。

　Runwayは9月16日に、同社の最新モデルであるGen-3 Alpha TurboをAPI経由で利用可能にすると発表した。Runwayは2018年に設立され、AIを活用した動画生成ツールの開発で知られている。

　一方で、Lumaは翌日の9月17日に、同社のモデルDream MachineのAPIを公開すると発表した。LumaはRunwayと比べると新しい企業だが、高品質な動画生成AIで急速に注目を集めている。

　2社のAPI提供開始に伴い、動画編集アプリなどへの導入が進みそうだ。Adobeは今年4月時点で、サードパーティーのAIモデルをPremiere Proに直接統合する方針を明らかにしている。

 

■関連サイト

カテゴリートップへ

この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています
ピックアップ