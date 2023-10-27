スパイク・チュンソフトは10月27日、Steamストアで開催されているハロウィンセール「Steam絶叫フェス：ザ・リベンジ」に、計11タイトルを出品していると発表。7日間の期間限定で、最大80%オフのお得な価格でPC向けタイトルを提供する。

セール概要

セール名：「Steam絶叫フェス：ザ・リベンジ」

セールページ：https://store.steampowered.com/category/scream

スパイク・チュンソフト専用ページ：https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/SPIKECHUNSOFT/sale/SC_halloween2023

期間：2023年10月27日2時～11月3日2時

対象タイトル

『CHAOS;CHILD』

3300円 ⇒ 1320円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/970570/

『CHAOS;HEAD NOAH』

3300円 ⇒ 1320円（60％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1961950/

『ダンガンロンパ 希望の学園と絶望の高校生』

2138円 ⇒ 1496円（30％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/413410/

『スーパーダンガンロンパ2 さよなら絶望学園』

2138円 ⇒ 1496円（30％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/413420/

『絶対絶望少女 ダンガンロンパ Another Episode』

3800円 ⇒ 1900円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/555950/

『ニューダンガンロンパV3 みんなのコロシアイ新学期』

4190円 ⇒ 1466円（65％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/567640/

『AI: ソムニウム ファイル』

4400円 ⇒ 880円（80％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/948740/

『AI: ソムニウムファイル ニルヴァーナ イニシアチブ』

7480円 ⇒ 3740円（50％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449200/

『リサーチアンドデストロイ』

2178円 ⇒ 980円（55％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1279310/

『ZERO ESCAPE 刻のジレンマ』

2190円 ⇒ 657円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/311240/

『ZERO ESCAPE 9時間9人9の扉 善人シボウデス ダブルパック』

3190円 ⇒ 957円（70％オフ）

https://store.steampowered.com/app/477740/Zero_Escape_The_Nonary_Games/

