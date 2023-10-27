『CHAOS;CHILD』『ダンガンロンパ』『AI: ソムニウムファイル』などが対象に
最大80％オフ！ハロウィンセール「Steam絶叫フェス：ザ・リベンジ」にスパイク・チュンソフトが出品
スパイク・チュンソフトは10月27日、Steamストアで開催されているハロウィンセール「Steam絶叫フェス：ザ・リベンジ」に、計11タイトルを出品していると発表。7日間の期間限定で、最大80%オフのお得な価格でPC向けタイトルを提供する。
セール概要
セール名：「Steam絶叫フェス：ザ・リベンジ」
セールページ：https://store.steampowered.com/category/scream
スパイク・チュンソフト専用ページ：https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/SPIKECHUNSOFT/sale/SC_halloween2023
期間：2023年10月27日2時～11月3日2時
対象タイトル
『CHAOS;CHILD』
3300円 ⇒ 1320円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/970570/
『CHAOS;HEAD NOAH』
3300円 ⇒ 1320円（60％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1961950/
『ダンガンロンパ 希望の学園と絶望の高校生』
2138円 ⇒ 1496円（30％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/413410/
『スーパーダンガンロンパ2 さよなら絶望学園』
2138円 ⇒ 1496円（30％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/413420/
『絶対絶望少女 ダンガンロンパ Another Episode』
3800円 ⇒ 1900円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/555950/
『ニューダンガンロンパV3 みんなのコロシアイ新学期』
4190円 ⇒ 1466円（65％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/567640/
『AI: ソムニウム ファイル』
4400円 ⇒ 880円（80％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/948740/
『AI: ソムニウムファイル ニルヴァーナ イニシアチブ』
7480円 ⇒ 3740円（50％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449200/
『リサーチアンドデストロイ』
2178円 ⇒ 980円（55％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1279310/
『ZERO ESCAPE 刻のジレンマ』
2190円 ⇒ 657円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/311240/
『ZERO ESCAPE 9時間9人9の扉 善人シボウデス ダブルパック』
3190円 ⇒ 957円（70％オフ）
https://store.steampowered.com/app/477740/Zero_Escape_The_Nonary_Games/
© Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
※記載されている会社名および製品名は、各社の商標または登録商標です。
※記載されている内容は、発表日現在のものです。その後予告なしに変更されることがあります。
