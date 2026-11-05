コナミデジタルエンタテインメント（以下、KONAMI）は11月5日、PlayStation Storeにて、ダウンロード版タイトルをお得に購入できる「Black Friday SALE」を開催中だと発表。セール期間は、2026年11月20日23時59分まで。

本セールでは、9月24日に発売した「SILENT HILL」シリーズ最新作『SILENT HILL: Townfall』のスタンダードエディションが初のセール対象となり、20％オフで購入可能。このほか、「SILENT HILL」シリーズ人気作『SILENT HILL f』『SILENT HILL 2』が過去最大割引率の72％オフに。

さらに、全世界累計出荷本数200万本を突破した※『METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER』や、「メタルギア」シリーズの集大成となるコレクション作品の第一弾『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1』など、多数の人気タイトルをお買い得価格で購入できる。

詳しくは、下記か、セール対象タイトルの詳細ページを確認してほしい。

※2026年2月17日時点当社調べ

※パッケージ版出荷数とダウンロード版販売数の総計

▼セール対象タイトルの詳細

https://konami.jp/3VTBu79

※タイトルごとに、セール期間や対象プラットフォーム等が異なる場合があります。

※本サイトのセール情報は、日本国内向けです。

※セール内容は変更のうえ開始される場合があります。

※ご購入いただく前に、各ストアのページにて、価格や期間、ラインアップなどをご確認ください。

©2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

“PlayStation”、 “PS5”および“PS4”は、株式会社ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの登録商標または商標です。

▼SILENT HILL: Townfall

©Konami Digital Entertainment

©2026 Annapurna Games, LLC

©2026 Screen Burn Interactive Ltd. "Screen Burn" is a registered trademark of Screen Burn Interactive Ltd.

▼eFootball : Lamine Yamal Edition 2027/Football : Lamine Yamal Edition 2027 [Deluxe]/eFootball : Leo Messi Edition 2027/eFootball : Leo Messi Edition 2027 [Deluxe]

All copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

Unreal(R) is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere

adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator are registered trade marks of the adidas Group, used with permission.

"eFootball"、"e-Football"、"eサッカー"、"e-サッカー"および"eFootballロゴ"は、株式会社コナミデジタルエンタテインメントの日本およびその他の国と地域における登録商標または商標です。

▼Darwin’s Paradox!

©Konami Digital Entertainment

©2022 ZeDrimeTim “Darwin’s Paradox” and “ZDT Studio” are registered trademarks of ZeDrimeTim

▼遊戯王デュエルモンスターズ レガシー・オブ・ザ・デュエリスト：リンク・エボリューション

©スタジオ・ダイス／集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©Konami Digital Entertainment

▼EDENS ZERO

©真島ヒロ／講談社・NTV

©Konami Digital Entertainment

▼Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

©2022 Viacom Overseas Holdings C.V. All Rights Reserved. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom Overseas Holdings C.V. Nickelodeon and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

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▼CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

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▼SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE

SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE ©2023 Second Impact Games Ltd.

Published by Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. under license from Second Impact Games Ltd.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

Developed by Second Impact Games Ltd. All rights reserved.

▼そのほかのタイトル

©Konami Digital Entertainment