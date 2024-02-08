コーエーテクモゲームスは2月8日、Microsoft Store／PlayStation Store／Steam／ニンテンドーeショップ・My Nintendo Storeで配信中の同社タイトルのダウンロード版を通常価格の最大75％オフで提供する「旧正月セール」を開催中だと発表。開催期間はストアごとで異なるので、下記をチェックしてほしい。
本セールでは、江戸時代を舞台とした、TYPE MOON×コーエーテクモゲームスによる「Fate」完全新作アクションRPG『Fate/Samurai Remnant』をはじめとして、『三國志14 with パワーアップキット』『真・三國無双7 with 猛将伝』『戦国無双5』『無双OROCHI3 Ultimate』『ゼルダ無双 厄災の黙示録』『仁王2 Complete Edition』『ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～』『マリーのアトリエ Remake ～ザールブルグの錬金術士～』など多数の人気タイトルやダウンロードコンテンツがお求めやすい価格でダウンロードできる。
この機会に、気になるタイトルを遊んでみてはいかがだろうか。
＜実施期間（ストア：開始日～終了日）＞
Microsoft Store：2024年1月30日9時～2月13日19時
PlayStation Store：2024年1月31日～2月14日
Steam：2024年2月7日～2月19日
ニンテンドーe ショップ・My Nintendo Store：2024年2月8日～2月18日
※セール日程開始順です。
※すべて日本時間となります。
＜特設ページ＞
https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/sale/
対象タイトル（一部）・そのほかのセールラインナップにつきましては、特設ページをご確認ください。
・機種により割引率・価格が異なる場合がございます。
・セール価格は各ストア上にて直接ご確認ください。
Fate/Samurai Remnant
●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：9680円
⇒ セール価格：6776円（30％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA07424_00-GAME000000000000
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000051468.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1902690/FateSamurai_Remnant/
©TYPE-MOON/コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved. 制作協力 アニプレックス
三國志14 with パワーアップキット
●PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：1万780円
⇒ セール価格：6468円（40％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA17343_00-SAN14WPKUPGRADE0
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000033080.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/sub/510898/
Illustrated by Keiji Hida
© KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.
真・三國無双7 with 猛将伝
●PlayStation 4
通常価格：7437円
⇒ セール価格：2974円（60％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA00254_00-SM7WXLGAMEJP0000
●PC（Steam）
通常価格：8580円
⇒ セール価格：2917円（66％オフ）
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/278080/_with/
DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition ©2013-2014 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved. DYNASTY WARRIORS, Xtreme Legends and the KOEI logo are registered trademarks of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. The KT logo is a registered trademark of KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
真・三國無双7 with 猛将伝 DX
※機種により価格・割引率が異なりますのでご注意ください。
●Nintendo Switch
通常価格：7480円
⇒ セール価格：5236円（30％オフ）
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000015290.html
●PC（Microsoft Store）
通常価格：7481円
⇒ セール価格：3740円（50％オフ）
■Microsoft Store
https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9NTGF872L3SC
©2013-2018 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
戦国無双5
●PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）
通常価格：8580円
⇒ セール価格：4290円（50％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA24094_00-ORIGINGAME000000
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000029085.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1591530/_/
■Microsoft Store
https://www.xbox.com/ja-JP/games/store/5oim5zu954sh5ym77yv/9nlcqsqt25wc
© 2021 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.
無双OROCHI3 Ultimate
●PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：8580円
⇒ セール価格：5148円（40％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA12240_00-FULLGAMEULTIMATE
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000009122.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/831560/OROCHI/
WARRIORS OROCHI 4 ©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. WARRIORS OROCHI is a registered trademark of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.
ゼルダ無双 厄災の黙示録
●Nintendo Switch
通常価格：7920円
⇒ セール価格：5544円（30％オフ）
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000028021.html
© Nintendo © コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved. Licensed by Nintendo
仁王2 Complete Edition
●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）
通常価格：6380円
⇒ セール価格：3190円（最大50％オフ）
※機種により割引率が異なりますのでご注意ください。
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA25885_00-NIOH2CE000000000
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1325200/_Complete_Edition/
©2020 – 2021 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.
ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～
●PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：8580円
⇒ セール価格：3432円（60％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA16015_00-FULLGAME00000000
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000019682.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121560/_/
©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.
マリーのアトリエ Remake ～ザールブルグの錬金術士～
●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）
通常価格：6380円
⇒ セール価格：4785円（25％オフ）
■PlayStation Store
https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10006379/
■My Nintendo Store
https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000059376.html
■Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138090/_Remake/
©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.
※ Nintendo Switch は任天堂の商標です。
