コーエーテクモゲームスは2月8日、Microsoft Store／PlayStation Store／Steam／ニンテンドーeショップ・My Nintendo Storeで配信中の同社タイトルのダウンロード版を通常価格の最大75％オフで提供する「旧正月セール」を開催中だと発表。開催期間はストアごとで異なるので、下記をチェックしてほしい。

本セールでは、江戸時代を舞台とした、TYPE MOON×コーエーテクモゲームスによる「Fate」完全新作アクションRPG『Fate/Samurai Remnant』をはじめとして、『三國志14 with パワーアップキット』『真・三國無双7 with 猛将伝』『戦国無双5』『無双OROCHI3 Ultimate』『ゼルダ無双 厄災の黙示録』『仁王2 Complete Edition』『ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～』『マリーのアトリエ Remake ～ザールブルグの錬金術士～』など多数の人気タイトルやダウンロードコンテンツがお求めやすい価格でダウンロードできる。

この機会に、気になるタイトルを遊んでみてはいかがだろうか。

＜実施期間（ストア：開始日～終了日）＞

Microsoft Store：2024年1月30日9時～2月13日19時

PlayStation Store：2024年1月31日～2月14日

Steam：2024年2月7日～2月19日

ニンテンドーe ショップ・My Nintendo Store：2024年2月8日～2月18日

※セール日程開始順です。

※すべて日本時間となります。

＜特設ページ＞

https://www.gamecity.ne.jp/sale/

対象タイトル（一部）

・そのほかのセールラインナップにつきましては、特設ページをご確認ください。

・機種により割引率・価格が異なる場合がございます。

・セール価格は各ストア上にて直接ご確認ください。

Fate/Samurai Remnant

●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）

通常価格：9680円

⇒ セール価格：6776円（30％オフ）

■PlayStation Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-PPSA07424_00-GAME000000000000

■My Nintendo Store

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000051468.html

■Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1902690/FateSamurai_Remnant/

©TYPE-MOON/コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved. 制作協力 アニプレックス

三國志14 with パワーアップキット

●PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）

通常価格：1万780円

⇒ セール価格：6468円（40％オフ）

■PlayStation Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA17343_00-SAN14WPKUPGRADE0

■My Nintendo Store

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000033080.html

■Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/sub/510898/

Illustrated by Keiji Hida

© KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

真・三國無双7 with 猛将伝

●PlayStation 4

通常価格：7437円

⇒ セール価格：2974円（60％オフ）

■PlayStation Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA00254_00-SM7WXLGAMEJP0000

●PC（Steam）

通常価格：8580円

⇒ セール価格：2917円（66％オフ）

■Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/278080/_with/

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition ©2013-2014 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved. DYNASTY WARRIORS, Xtreme Legends and the KOEI logo are registered trademarks of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. The KT logo is a registered trademark of KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

真・三國無双7 with 猛将伝 DX

※機種により価格・割引率が異なりますのでご注意ください。

●Nintendo Switch

通常価格：7480円

⇒ セール価格：5236円（30％オフ）

■My Nintendo Store

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000015290.html

●PC（Microsoft Store）

通常価格：7481円

⇒ セール価格：3740円（50％オフ）

■Microsoft Store

https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9NTGF872L3SC

©2013-2018 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

戦国無双5

●PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）

通常価格：8580円

⇒ セール価格：4290円（50％オフ）

■PlayStation Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA24094_00-ORIGINGAME000000

■My Nintendo Store

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000029085.html

■Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1591530/_/

■Microsoft Store

https://www.xbox.com/ja-JP/games/store/5oim5zu954sh5ym77yv/9nlcqsqt25wc

© 2021 コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

無双OROCHI3 Ultimate

●PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）

通常価格：8580円

⇒ セール価格：5148円（40％オフ）

■PlayStation Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA12240_00-FULLGAMEULTIMATE

■My Nintendo Store

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70070000009122.html

■Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/831560/OROCHI/

WARRIORS OROCHI 4 ©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. WARRIORS OROCHI is a registered trademark of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

ゼルダ無双 厄災の黙示録

●Nintendo Switch

通常価格：7920円

⇒ セール価格：5544円（30％オフ）

■My Nintendo Store

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000028021.html

© Nintendo © コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved. Licensed by Nintendo

仁王2 Complete Edition

●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／PC（Steam）

通常価格：6380円

⇒ セール価格：3190円（最大50％オフ）

※機種により割引率が異なりますのでご注意ください。

■PlayStation Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA25885_00-NIOH2CE000000000

■Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1325200/_Complete_Edition/

©2020 – 2021 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

ライザのアトリエ ～常闇の女王と秘密の隠れ家～

●PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）

通常価格：8580円

⇒ セール価格：3432円（60％オフ）

■PlayStation Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/product/JP0106-CUSA16015_00-FULLGAME00000000

■My Nintendo Store

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000019682.html

■Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121560/_/

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.

マリーのアトリエ Remake ～ザールブルグの錬金術士～

●PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／PC（Steam）

通常価格：6380円

⇒ セール価格：4785円（25％オフ）

■PlayStation Store

https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10006379/

■My Nintendo Store

https://store-jp.nintendo.com/list/software/70010000059376.html

■Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138090/_Remake/

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.