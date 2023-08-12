(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

東京駅の地下にある東京キャラクターストリートの一角「東京駅いちばんプラザ」にて、エレクトロニック・アーツのバトルロイヤルゲーム「Apex Legends」の期間限定ショップ「APEX LEGENDS VAULT STORE」が、期間限定でオープンしました。期間は8月11日から24日まで。

また、9月8日から9月24日までららぽーと名古屋みなとアクルス minato＋で、10月10日から29日までTSUTAYA EBISUBASHIで、11月3日から19日までラゾーナ川崎プラザ2F LAZONA POP UP STOREでもオープン予定です。

加えて、マズルオンラインショップにて、8月11日12時から9月24日23時59分まで第一次受注、10月10日12時から11月19日23時59分まで第二次受注を受け付ける、オンライン販売も実施予定となっています。

APEX LEGENDS VAULT STOREでは、フィギュアやぬいぐるみ、アウトドアグッズといった、多岐にわたるアイテムが用意されています。また、初公開となる人気クリエイター「大川ぶくぶ」氏がデザインしたグッズがラインアップされているのも特徴です。

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

商品ラインアップは、以下のとおりです。なお、各アイテムの価格はコチラを参照してください。

ざっと紹介するとこんな感じで、グッズが満載です。ちなみに私は今治製タオルと、ぶくぶセリフアクリルキーホルダーを買いました。キーホルダーはブラッドハンドが当たりました。記事を書きながら振り返っていると、「あれも、これも買っとけばよかった！」と思っています。もしかしたら、オンラインショップで買い足すかもしれません。

また、3000円以上購入すると購入特典としてイベント限定の「特製カード」がもらえます。前半と後半で第1弾と第2弾にわかれているので、そちらも気になる方はチェックしてみてください。

東京いちばんプラザでは、前述のとおり8月24日までオープンしています。Apex Legendsファンはぜひ足を運んでほしいです。また、帰省で新幹線に乗るついでに立ち寄ってみるのもアリだと思います。この機会に、Apex Legendsのカッコいい＆カワイイアイテムをゲットしましょう！