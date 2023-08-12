  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  レビュー  >  期間限定ショップ「APEX LEGENDS VAULT STORE」に行ってきた！ カッコいい＆カワイイアイテム満載！

東京駅いちばんプラザでは8月24日まで、クリエイターのぶくぶ氏とのコラボグッズも

期間限定ショップ「APEX LEGENDS VAULT STORE」に行ってきた！ カッコいい＆カワイイアイテム満載！

2023年08月12日 13時30分更新

文● 八尋 編集●ASCII

「東京駅いちばんプラザ」に「APEX LEGENDS VAULT STORE」が、期間限定でオープン

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

　東京駅の地下にある東京キャラクターストリートの一角「東京駅いちばんプラザ」にて、エレクトロニック・アーツのバトルロイヤルゲーム「Apex Legends」の期間限定ショップ「APEX LEGENDS VAULT STORE」が、期間限定でオープンしました。期間は8月11日から24日まで。

　また、9月8日から9月24日までららぽーと名古屋みなとアクルス minato＋で、10月10日から29日までTSUTAYA EBISUBASHIで、11月3日から19日までラゾーナ川崎プラザ2F LAZONA POP UP STOREでもオープン予定です。

　加えて、マズルオンラインショップにて、8月11日12時から9月24日23時59分まで第一次受注、10月10日12時から11月19日23時59分まで第二次受注を受け付ける、オンライン販売も実施予定となっています。

　APEX LEGENDS VAULT STOREでは、フィギュアやぬいぐるみ、アウトドアグッズといった、多岐にわたるアイテムが用意されています。また、初公開となる人気クリエイター「大川ぶくぶ」氏がデザインしたグッズがラインアップされているのも特徴です。

人気クリエイター「大川ぶくぶ」氏がデザインしたグッズをラインアップAPEX LEGENDSのレジェンドが可愛くデフォルメされているのが特徴です

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

　商品ラインアップは、以下のとおりです。なお、各アイテムの価格はコチラを参照してください。

「お座りぬいぐるみ」（オクタン／レイス／ブラッドハウンド）

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

ネッシーの背中から小銭を入れて貯金できる「ネッシーソフビバンク」

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

「グラフィティTシャツ」は、M／L／XLを用意しています。デザイン、めっちゃカッコいいです

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

オクタン

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

ランパート

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

パスファインダー

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

キャップは2種類あります

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

ぶくぶ氏がデザインしたデフォルメレジェンドが可愛い「ぶくぶ ぬいぐるみマスコット」（ワットソン／レイス／オクタン）

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

「ぶくぶ アクリルスタンド」は全8種。何が出るかはランダムですが、ボックス販売もあります

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

「ぶくぶ アクリルキーホルダー」。こちらも全8種になります

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

各レジェンドおなじみのセリフも入った「ぶくぶセリフアクリルキーホルダー」。全5種です

「ぶくぶトレーディング缶バッジ」全8種でボックスもあります。

「ぶくぶ ネッシークッション」と「ジャンプパッドクッション」

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

「ナンバープレート風アルミプレート」。ゲーム部屋の装飾に最適です

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

写真上の大きいサプライボックスが「サプライボックスクッション」で、下が「サプライボックスマルチポーチ」です

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

「今治製タオル」2種。暑いこのシーズンに必要！

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

これで弾が当たるようになるかも!?　全4種の「お守りアクリルキーホルダー」（ワットソン／ランパート／ジブラルタル／ニューキャッスル）

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

ちょっとしたメモを取りたいときに役立つ「カセットテープ型メモセット」（ヒューズ／バンガロール／ライフライン）

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

カップ麺を食べたいときに便利な「ネッシーのカップ麺ウェイト」

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

マグカップ2種。カッコいいです

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

ぶくぶ氏デザインのマグカップは、カワイイ！

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

アウトドアグッズの「LEDランタン」と「LEDライト」。キャンプに持って行きたいですね

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

「ホッとサンドプレート」は、ネッシーが浮かび上がります！

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

クリアファイルは全3種あります

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

写真右上が「レジェンド缶バッジvol.1」で、左下が「カーマグネットステッカー」です。このパスファインダー、冷蔵庫に貼りたい！

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

コチラのデザインもカワイイ「ぶくぶトートバッグ」

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

外出時に役立つ「モバイルバッテリー」全2種

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

プレデターバッジがアクセントの「本革ラウンド長財布」

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

「アクリルライトスタンド」は、全2種。このロゴのモデルのほか、プレデターバッジのデザインもあります

(c)2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, the Electronic Arts logo, Respawn, the Respawn logo, and Apex Legends are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.Muzzle Inc. is an authorized Electronic Arts licensee.

　ざっと紹介するとこんな感じで、グッズが満載です。ちなみに私は今治製タオルと、ぶくぶセリフアクリルキーホルダーを買いました。キーホルダーはブラッドハンドが当たりました。記事を書きながら振り返っていると、「あれも、これも買っとけばよかった！」と思っています。もしかしたら、オンラインショップで買い足すかもしれません。

　また、3000円以上購入すると購入特典としてイベント限定の「特製カード」がもらえます。前半と後半で第1弾と第2弾にわかれているので、そちらも気になる方はチェックしてみてください。

　東京いちばんプラザでは、前述のとおり8月24日までオープンしています。Apex Legendsファンはぜひ足を運んでほしいです。また、帰省で新幹線に乗るついでに立ち寄ってみるのもアリだと思います。この機会に、Apex Legendsのカッコいい＆カワイイアイテムをゲットしましょう！

■関連サイト

