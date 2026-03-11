このページの本文へ

Microsoft Officeに“緊急”の脆弱性　修正版の配信を開始

2026年03月11日 11時50分更新

文● スミーレ（@sumire_kon）

Windows Updateの画面

　マイクロソフトは3月10日、WindowsやOfficeなどを対象とした月例セキュリティー更新プログラム（2026年3月分）を公開した。すでに悪用された可能性のある脆弱性も含まれており、同社は更新プログラムの適用を勧めている。

　深刻度の高い主な脆弱性は以下のとおり。

■深刻度：緊急

リモートでコードの実行が可能

・Microsoft Office
・Microsoft SharePoint

■深刻度：重要

リモートでコードの実行が可能

・Windows 11（26H1／25H2／24H2／23H2）
・Windows Server 2025（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2022／23H2（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2019／2016 （Server Core installationを含む）

特権の昇格

・Microsoft .NET
・Microsoft SQL Server
・Microsoft Azure
・System Center Operations Manager

　Windows OSに関しては、Windows Updateなどを通じて更新プログラ厶の適用が可能だ。

