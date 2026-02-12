Microsoft Azureに“緊急”の脆弱性　2026年2月のセキュリティアップデート

マイクロソフトは2月10日（現地時間）、同社製品の月例セキュリティー更新プログラム（2026年2月分）を公開した。最大深刻度はMicrosoft Azureの「緊急」レベルだ。
修正された主な脆弱性は以下のとおり。
■深刻度：緊急
リモートでコードの実行が可能
・Microsoft Azure
■深刻度：重要
リモートでコードの実行が可能
・Windows 11 25H2／24H2／23H2
・Windows Server 2025（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2022／23H2（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2019／2016（Server Core installationを含む）
・Microsoft SQL Server
・Microsoft Visual Studio
・Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for Linux
特権の昇格
・Microsoft Office
なりすまし
・Microsoft SharePoint
・Microsoft Exchange Server
・Microsoft .NET
Windows OSに関しては、Windows Updateなどを通じて更新プログラ厶の適用が可能だ。