このページの本文へ

Microsoft Azureに“緊急”の脆弱性　2026年2月のセキュリティアップデート

2026年02月12日 12時35分更新

文● スミーレ（@sumire_kon）

  • この記事をはてなブックマークに追加
  • シェア
  • 一覧
  • 本文印刷
Windows Updateの画面

　マイクロソフトは2月10日（現地時間）、同社製品の月例セキュリティー更新プログラム（2026年2月分）を公開した。最大深刻度はMicrosoft Azureの「緊急」レベルだ。

　修正された主な脆弱性は以下のとおり。

■深刻度：緊急

リモートでコードの実行が可能

・Microsoft Azure

■深刻度：重要

リモートでコードの実行が可能

・Windows 11 25H2／24H2／23H2
・Windows Server 2025（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2022／23H2（Server Core installationを含む）
・Windows Server 2019／2016（Server Core installationを含む）
・Microsoft SQL Server
・Microsoft Visual Studio
・Microsoft Defender for Endpoint for Linux

特権の昇格

・Microsoft Office

なりすまし

・Microsoft SharePoint
・Microsoft Exchange Server
・Microsoft .NET

　Windows OSに関しては、Windows Updateなどを通じて更新プログラ厶の適用が可能だ。

■関連サイト

カテゴリートップへ

この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています
Amazon売れ筋ランキング「ノートパソコン」（在庫あり）

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

注目ニュース

  • 角川アスキー総合研究所

プレミアム実機レビュー

ピックアップ
Amazon.co.jp売れ筋ランキング（パソコン・周辺機器）

デジタル用語辞典

ASCII.jpメール デジタルMac/iPodマガジン